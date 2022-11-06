A look at Week 11 in the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2, No. 9 CFP) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-1, 4-1, No. 11 CFP). Now in third place and likely out of contention in the West Division, Alabama is a half-game behind the Rebels and favored in this one. The Tide has won six straight against its border rival and the past five by an average margin of 58-22. Alabama’s two losses have come by a total of four points, including last week’s 32-31 overtime loss at No. 6 LSU. They still feature a formidable duo in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young (2,234 yards passing, 19 touchdowns) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (seven sacks). Ole Miss have the SEC’s No. 3 offense at nearly 495 yards per contest and its No. 4 scoring outfit at 37.4 points. QB Jaxson Dart (1,911 yards, 14 TDs) and freshman back Quinshon Judkins (664 yards, four TDs) are the main weapons. The Rebels allow 378 yards and 21 points per game but must step up their game against a Crimson Tide unit that can score and is hungry to bounce back from losing to the Tigers.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO