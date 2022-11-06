Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
SEC: Border rivals Alabama, Mississippi meet in West matchup
A look at Week 11 in the Southeastern Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 10 Alabama (7-2, 4-2, No. 9 CFP) at No. 11 Mississippi (8-1, 4-1, No. 11 CFP). Now in third place and likely out of contention in the West Division, Alabama is a half-game behind the Rebels and favored in this one. The Tide has won six straight against its border rival and the past five by an average margin of 58-22. Alabama’s two losses have come by a total of four points, including last week’s 32-31 overtime loss at No. 6 LSU. They still feature a formidable duo in Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young (2,234 yards passing, 19 touchdowns) and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (seven sacks). Ole Miss have the SEC’s No. 3 offense at nearly 495 yards per contest and its No. 4 scoring outfit at 37.4 points. QB Jaxson Dart (1,911 yards, 14 TDs) and freshman back Quinshon Judkins (664 yards, four TDs) are the main weapons. The Rebels allow 378 yards and 21 points per game but must step up their game against a Crimson Tide unit that can score and is hungry to bounce back from losing to the Tigers.
What To Watch: TCU-Texas, Oregon-Washington, Tide-Ole Miss
No. 4 TCU has a chance to wrap up a spot in the Big 12 Conference championship game, but who would play the Horned Frogs for the title could remain very much in question. The unbeaten Horned Frogs take a two-game lead into Austin to face No. 18 Texas, which is part of a three-way tie for second. The Longhorns, No. 23 Kansas State and Baylor are all 4-2 in the league. Kansas State and Baylor face off this weekend as well. TCU would clinch the top spot in the championship game with a win. It’s pretty jumbled from there. Texas is coming off a win at Kansas State, which already lost at TCU. Baylor’s final three games are Kansas State, TCU and Texas, so the defending Big 12 champion Bears control their destiny in trying to get back to the title game.
Big Ten: Purdue visits No. 21 Illini in West Division clash
Things to watch during Week 11 of play in the Big Ten Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at No. 21 Illinois (7-2, 5-2) This game has the potential to swing the momentum in the West Division race. An Illinois win would give the Illini a one-game cushion heading into next week’s game at Michigan and the tiebreaker over each of the five other teams still mathematically alive in the West. A Purdue win opens the door to a possible four-way tie for first by Saturday night and a number of scenarios for each to reach the conference championship game. With national rushing leader Chase Brown, Illinois should feel good about its chances after seeing Iowa freshman Kaleb Johnson run for 200 last week against Purdue.
Big 12: No. 4 TCU can clinch spot in league title game
Some things to watch during Week 11 in the Big 12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 4 TCU (9-0, 6-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP) at No. 18 Texas (6-3, 4-2) The undefeated Horned Frogs, picked to finish seventh in the preseason poll, can clinch a spot in the Big 12 title game with a win over Texas. Still, much of the focus on Saturday’s game will be former TCU coach Gary Patterson being on the opposite side in burnt orange after winning a school-record 181 wins the last 21 seasons with the Frogs. He is now a special assistant for Texas coach Steve Sarkisian in a role where he can’t directly interact with players. But he is very familiar with his former team while advising Sarkisian and the Longhorns staff.
