atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
atozsports.com
What Jeremy Pruitt said about Tennessee’s loss to Georgia and the Vols’ chances of making the playoff
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt had some thoughts this week on UT’s 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. Pruitt sat down with Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith this week to discuss the Georgia/Tennessee game and the rest of the action from this past weekend. “Tennessee has been...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia WR, explains how Bulldogs are preparing for cowbells at Mississippi State
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was asked Wednesday evening how the Georgia players are going to deal with the infamous cowbells in Starkville this week. According to Rosemy-Jacksaint, head coach Kirby Smart has the team prepared for the constant clanging from an upset-minded fanbase. Georgia is is a great spot right now as...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Eli Drinkwitz talks improved Missouri defense, being 'embarassed' after last year's Tennessee game
Missouri has lost a number of close games in 2022, including Saturday’s 21-17 defeat against Kentucky. There’s no rest for the weary in the SEC, however, as the Tigers (4-5) now head to Tennessee this weekend. And the Volunteers will likely be raring to go, having lost for...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Aaron Murray weighs in on potential beginning of a Georgia dynasty
Alabama isn’t have the season many projected it to have, falling to 7-2 with a 32-31 overtime loss to Georgia in its most recent outing. Several questions remain as to just what the future looks like for the team now and if there is a new dynasty team in the making. College football analyst Aaron Murray points to Georgia here after the Bulldogs just won a national championship and stand a strong chance at taking home yet another national title with the way they’re rolling undefeated this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon
The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
Just In: Tennessee's Ranking Unveiled in Second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1) is ranked 5th in the AP poll and the Coaches Poll. On Tuesday evening, the College Football playoff committee unveiled the initial CFP rankings on ESPN, and the Vols are ranked as the 5th in the playoff rankings. Tennessee was ranked 1st in the inaugural rankings before falling ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stetson Bennett launches NIL merchandise off of response to Tennessee fans’ phone calls
Stetson Bennett’s phone number leaked not long after Georgia defeated Tennessee, 27-13 over the weekend and the quarterback received a huge wave of phone calls from Vols fans following the contest. And his response to the whole deal could hardly have been any better. Bennett launched NIL merchandise this...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season
It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment
Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously
I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit includes 2 SEC teams among top performers of Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit was thoroughly impressed by LSU and Georgia in Week 10. In his Monday series of tweets recognizing Week 10’s top performers, Herbstreit included the Bulldogs and Tigers every time. In top-performing players, Herbstreit featured LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the entire UGA defense. For coaches, he included...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt questions why Oregon scheduled Georgia in 2022: 'There was no reason and no benefit'
One of the more interesting topics surrounding college football team schedules this year was the matchup between Georgia and Oregon. And it was definitely one that college football analyst Joel Klatt had a lot of questions about regarding agreeing to it based on where the location was and simply seeing how this could be a good idea by any stretch of the imagination given where Georgia was as a program when the initial decision was made.
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
Commentary: Welcome Jeff Scott back with open arms
Dabo Swinney will face some difficult decisions after the season as he evaluates what needs to be done to return Clemson to the top of the mountain in college football. One decision should be an easy one. Jeff (...)
Red and Black
Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings
ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
gwinnettforum.com
