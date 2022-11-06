ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Aaron Murray weighs in on potential beginning of a Georgia dynasty

Alabama isn’t have the season many projected it to have, falling to 7-2 with a 32-31 overtime loss to Georgia in its most recent outing. Several questions remain as to just what the future looks like for the team now and if there is a new dynasty team in the making. College football analyst Aaron Murray points to Georgia here after the Bulldogs just won a national championship and stand a strong chance at taking home yet another national title with the way they’re rolling undefeated this season.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Boo Corrigan addresses how the Playoff committee views Tennessee over Oregon

The College Football Playoff committee had Tennessee just above Oregon in the latest round of the rankings. One-loss Tennessee dropped from No. 1 to No. 5. Meanwhile, one-loss Oregon, is at No. 6 in the rankings. Committee chair Boo Corrigan says that Tennessee’s victories against Alabama, LSU, and Kentucky gives...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup the most watched contest of the season

It’s not exactly much of a surprise that Saturday’s game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers was the most-watched game of the season on any network. CBS released the viewership numbers for the contest this week, which came in at more than some 13 million viewers. With this, the network has the two most-watched college football games this season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vysen Lang, elite OT out of Alabama, announces SEC commitment

Vysen Lang has made his decision and he’s taking his talents to Rocky Top. The 3-star offensive tackle from the Class of 2023 revealed that he’s committing to Tennessee. The Pike Road, Alabama native selected Tennessee over offers from Auburn and 20 other programs, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-4.5, 335-pound Lang solidified his decision after taking an official visiting to Tennessee’s campus.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA must take crowd management seriously

I was excited. The entire week leading up to the Georgia Tennessee game, I couldn’t get my mind off of it. Saturday morning, I got to the gate early, where the crowd built over cruelly slow hours of waiting to enter the stadium. As excited as I was about...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit includes 2 SEC teams among top performers of Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit was thoroughly impressed by LSU and Georgia in Week 10. In his Monday series of tweets recognizing Week 10’s top performers, Herbstreit included the Bulldogs and Tigers every time. In top-performing players, Herbstreit featured LSU QB Jayden Daniels and the entire UGA defense. For coaches, he included...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Joel Klatt questions why Oregon scheduled Georgia in 2022: 'There was no reason and no benefit'

One of the more interesting topics surrounding college football team schedules this year was the matchup between Georgia and Oregon. And it was definitely one that college football analyst Joel Klatt had a lot of questions about regarding agreeing to it based on where the location was and simply seeing how this could be a good idea by any stretch of the imagination given where Georgia was as a program when the initial decision was made.
ATHENS, GA
WBIR

Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Red and Black

Fight breaks out between Tate Plaza speaker and UGA alum

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to better reflect the nature of this situation. A fight occurred between a speaker and a spectator at the University of Georgia's Tate Plaza on Nov. 7, UGA spokesperson Greg Trevor said in an email to The Red & Black. According to...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

ESPN Thinks 1 Team Should Be Most "Angry" After College Football Playoff Rankings

ESPN has named the Clemson Tigers as the No. 1 team on its "Anger Index" after the second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night. After a blowout loss to an unranked Notre Dame team this past weekend, Clemson dropped six spots down to No. 10 in this week's rankings. The Alabama Crimson Tide, who notched their second loss of the season on Saturday, rank ahead of the Tigers at No. 9.
CLEMSON, SC
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?

Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
ATHENS, GA

