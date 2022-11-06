Alabama isn’t have the season many projected it to have, falling to 7-2 with a 32-31 overtime loss to Georgia in its most recent outing. Several questions remain as to just what the future looks like for the team now and if there is a new dynasty team in the making. College football analyst Aaron Murray points to Georgia here after the Bulldogs just won a national championship and stand a strong chance at taking home yet another national title with the way they’re rolling undefeated this season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 8 HOURS AGO