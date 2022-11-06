Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Watch Fan Reactions When LSU Beat Bama
LSU- Alabama.... Every year, this game is so big, each team takes their bye week before the game to prepare. The rivalry goes back to 1895. The first time LSU squared off with Alabama LSU won 12-6. The programs didn't start the annual contest until 1964, Alabama leads the series overall 55-27-5.
LSU Fans Aren’t Going To Like The Game Time Against Arkansas This Saturday
LSU fans are still reeling from their big overtime win against Alabama last Saturday night in Baton Rouge. With the win, LSU vaulted to the top of the SEC West standings and now sits in the first-place spot. That is because they have beaten Ole Miss and Alabama to take...
theadvocate.com
Could the LSU Tigers make a New Year's Six bowl game this season ... and face Tulane?
LSU’s epic two-point conversion to beat Alabama 32-31 in overtime on Saturday has completely upended the Tigers’ bowl picture. From a team not even in some preseason bowl projections, LSU (7-2, 5-1 SEC) is now being bandied about as a dark horse contender for a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff.
LSU vs. Arkansas preview, prediction: Who wins, and why?
Fresh off a statement win over Alabama, now Brian Kelly and LSU look to finish the season strong and clinch its position atop the SEC West as they take on Arkansas in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. LSU knocked off the Crimson Tide with a one-point win overtime last week and is now ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
7.58M viewers tuned in to LSU vs. Alabama football game
A total of 7.58 million viewers tuned in to the LSU vs. Alabama football game on ESPN on Saturday, Nov. 5.
3 reasons Alabama won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to LSU
When Alabama football loses a game, that becomes the biggest storyline in the sport for the week. When Alabama’s College Football Playoff chances fade away, that arguably becomes the biggest storyline of the entire season. The Crimson Tide certainly lost a game on Saturday, and likely lost their playoff hopes along with it.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tom Hart discusses Brian Kelly's success at LSU
Some had their concerns when Brian Kelly stepped on the scene at LSU as the program opened the season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. But the team quickly made a turnaround and, with minimal bumps in the road, is now ranked at No. 7 in the nation with a statement 32-31 overtime win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on their resume.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jimbo Fisher reviews Cadillac Williams' debut at Auburn, reflects on staying positive amid Aggie struggles
Jimbo Fisher had a chance to review Auburn’s first game under interim coach Cadillac Williams, and came away impressed. “They ran the football very well,” Fisher said. “Tank’s there. … Played very physical and hard. It was a heck of a football game.”. Auburn outscored...
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn football: Can Cadillac drive the program in the right direction?
Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is a placeholder at Auburn Universityb — a placeholder for a job in case a viable candidate isn’t interested. And the knee-jerk reaction, given the way Auburn has treated its head coaches the past handful of years, is: Who would want it?. Well,...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral
LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
tdalabamamag.com
Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral
The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
LSU Adds Commitment From 2023 DL Dylan Carpenter
Tigers continue carrying momentum from this weekend onto recruiting trail, land key Louisiana prospect.
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
Young Man Seen With Pylon After LSU Game Did Not 'Steal It' [VIDEO]
A viral video has surfaced of this young man picking up a pylon in the back of an endzone Saturday night in Tiger Stadium after LSU defeated Alabama.
Alabama Coaches Name Six Players of the Week Following Loss at LSU
A pair of players each from offense, defense and special teams were all named to this week's list.
Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU
Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
First and 10: Coach Prime at Auburn would reset SEC pecking order immediately
Take this chance, Auburn. Take it and run with it, knowing everything else hasn’t worked — with the exception of 1-off seasons with a mercenary quarterback and a couple of fluke plays. There’s no luck with this move, no hoping for the best. This is the long...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cadillac Williams identifies the most improved unit at Auburn, cites discipline as an area of concern
Cadillac Williams will coach the second game of his time as interim coach at Auburn this week when the Tigers take on Texas A&M. But this is the first home game, and Williams has already reached out to the student section to be loud, and added on the SEC coaches media teleconference that it will be a “dynamic, electric weekend” for recruiting for Auburn. They expect a lot of big-time recruits under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Comments / 0