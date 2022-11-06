ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News Radio 710 KEEL

Watch Fan Reactions When LSU Beat Bama

LSU- Alabama.... Every year, this game is so big, each team takes their bye week before the game to prepare. The rivalry goes back to 1895. The first time LSU squared off with Alabama LSU won 12-6. The programs didn't start the annual contest until 1964, Alabama leads the series overall 55-27-5.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tom Hart discusses Brian Kelly's success at LSU

Some had their concerns when Brian Kelly stepped on the scene at LSU as the program opened the season with a 24-23 loss to the Florida State Seminoles. But the team quickly made a turnaround and, with minimal bumps in the road, is now ranked at No. 7 in the nation with a statement 32-31 overtime win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on their resume.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn football: Can Cadillac drive the program in the right direction?

Carnell “Cadillac” Williams is a placeholder at Auburn Universityb — a placeholder for a job in case a viable candidate isn’t interested. And the knee-jerk reaction, given the way Auburn has treated its head coaches the past handful of years, is: Who would want it?. Well,...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Potential missed block in the back call on LSU game-winning touchdown goes viral

The head referee for the Alabama vs. LSU game appeared to miss a block in the back call on LSU’s game-winning touchdown run by Jayden Daniels. A screenshot of the Tigers’ tight end, Mason Taylor, blocking the Crimson Tide’s linebacker, Jaylen Moody, in the back has gone viral on Twitter in the aftermath of LSU’s win. The screenshot shows the head referee having a clear view of the action.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Alabama Players React to Shocking Loss Against LSU

Alabama’s shocking loss Saturday against the LSU Tigers came as a surprise to many in the college football world, especially fans of the Crimson Tide. Alabama has not had two losses after the conclusion of the LSU game since 2010, when the team finished 10-3 with a win over Michigan State in the Capital One Bowl. While fans of the Crimson Tide were critical of the team’s second loss and presumably the end of playoff hopes, former players of the Tide have also voiced their opinions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Cadillac Williams identifies the most improved unit at Auburn, cites discipline as an area of concern

Cadillac Williams will coach the second game of his time as interim coach at Auburn this week when the Tigers take on Texas A&M. But this is the first home game, and Williams has already reached out to the student section to be loud, and added on the SEC coaches media teleconference that it will be a “dynamic, electric weekend” for recruiting for Auburn. They expect a lot of big-time recruits under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
AUBURN, AL

