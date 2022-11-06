Effective: 2022-11-10 00:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-10 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Plan for extra time to defrost vehicle windshields. Target Area: Antelope Valley; San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley and San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Extended exposure to cold can cause hypothermia for animals and people. Vehicle windshields will be frosted.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO