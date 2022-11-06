ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glazer: Odell Beckham Jr. to be cleared this week, 'big bidding war' expected

By Logan Mullen
 3 days ago

Odell Beckham Jr.’s return to an NFL roster is rapidly approaching.

The wideout has been a free agent all season, deciding against signing with a team as he rehabs the torn ACL he sustained in the Super Bowl. The plan long has been for him to get cleared and then field offers from teams, and that moment has just about arrived.

“Odell Beckham, I have learned, will be ready and cleared by the end of this week,” Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer said Sunday. “Full clear, no limitations at all, then after that it’s just up for a team to get his conditioning up and obviously get a playbook down.”

Although Beckham has yet to divulge which teams he’s most seriously considering, there have been rumors everywhere. Michael Irvin said Beckham would love to play for the Dallas Cowboys, while Von Miller has been trying to coax Beckham to Buffalo for a while. His visit to the Giants facility raised eyebrows (ultimately, he was just there to see Sterling Shepard) and he also seems to be on good terms still with the Los Angeles Rams.

There are plenty of potential options, and Glazer is expecting a good bit of interest.

"(It's) probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now," Glazer said. "I know Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys. And he still has some love for the Rams. … I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

