Tom Cruise & Queen Elizabeth II Sparked Unexpected Friendship Prior To Her Death

By Alexandra Stone
 3 days ago
Tom Cruise and Queen Elizabeth II formed a unique friendship mere weeks prior to her death. A source spilled the unlikely duo "really hit it off" this past summer after she was initially unable to meet the Top Gun star at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

"The Queen let it be known that she was really disappointed not to have met Tom at the pageant, so he was invited to have a special tour of Windsor Castle with everything laid on for him," a source spilled of their first meeting. "Afterwards, just the two of them had tea together."

Along with tea and a good chat, the Queen also offered Cruise the opportunity to fire a ceremonial gun during his stay at the palace.

"She loved seeing him and they really hit it off, so much so that she invited him back for lunch," the source added. "He was even allowed to fly in by helicopter."

However, their second meeting wasn't to be. Her Majesty passed away on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," King Charles shared at the time.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt through the country, the Realms, and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

As OK! previously reported, although Cruise never got his second meeting with the Queen, he did open up on how much he respected her as a person while attending the Platinum Jubilee festivities.

"She’s just a woman that I greatly admire. I think she is someone who has tremendous dignity and I admire her devotion," the Mission Impossible lead explained. "What she has accomplished has been historic."

The source spoke with The Sunday Times on the actor and the Queen's friendship.

