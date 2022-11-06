Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Two Suspect After a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 10:37 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite arrest in the area of 200 Quincy Street in Dorchester when they observed a motor vehicle traveling on Columbia Road without a valid inspection sticker and no rear brake light.
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest a Medford Man on Firearm Charges in Dorchester
At about 9:34 PM, on Friday, November 4, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of 516 Columbia Road in Dorchester. While on patrol in the area, officers conducted a CJIS query on a motor vehicle whose registration was listed...
NECN
Boston Police Officer Charged With Driving on Drugs
A Boston police officer has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs, according to the city's police department. Christopher Long, who is currently injured on duty and assigned to the Medically Incapacitated Unit, was arrested Monday by police in Haverhill, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department.
bpdnews.com
Death Investigation in the Area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester
At about 1:13 PM, on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to a call for a person shot in the area of Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Boston EMS pronounced the victim deceased on scene.
bpdnews.com
Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Recover Loaded Firearm Following Brief Foot Pursuit in Roxbury
At about 9:41 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) arrested Kevin Johnson, 37, of Chelsea on firearm related charges after responding to a call for a disturbance in the area of 51 Brunswick Street in Dorchester. During the incident, the suspect was seen displaying a firearm during a verbal dispute in front of the residence. Upon seeing the officers arriving on scene, the suspect immediately fled on foot while clutching at the waistband area of his pants. The officers exited their marked cruiser and pursued the suspect on foot at which time they observed him enter a nearby residence. The officers followed the suspect inside where they attempted to perform a pat frisk which indicated the presence of a firearm, leading to a brief struggle as the suspect began to violently resist. As the officers placed the suspect in custody, they were able to safely recover a loaded .40 Smith & Wesson SD40VE handgun from the suspect’s pants.
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Officer Stuck by Hypodermic Needle While Attempting to Defuse Volatile Situation at Rowe’s Wharf
At about 8:00 PM on Saturday November 5, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) responded to a call for a vandalism in progress at the Boston Harbor Hotel on Rowes Wharf after a man shot flares onto a dock on the harbor side of the hotel causing damage to the dock and nearby water vessels.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
bpdnews.com
BPD Officers Arrest Suspect After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Traffic Stop Following Response to Shots Fired in Jamaica Plain
At about 8:21 PM on Monday November 7, 2022, members of the BPD Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Donnie Daniels, 32, of Roxbury, on firearm related charges following a traffic stop in the area of 185 Dudley Street in Roxbury. The vehicle was stopped after it was observed fleeing the area of a call for shots fired near the Bromley-Heath Housing Development. During the course of their investigation, officers removed the operator, later identified as the suspect, and recovered a loaded 9mm Ruger handgun from inside the vehicle.
whdh.com
Man shot and killed in Dorchester, police say
Police are investigating a shooting death in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Boston Police responded to a reports of a person shot on Harvard and Paxton Streets in Dorchester at 1:13 p.m. They said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene by Boston EMS.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Dorchester
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVDORCHESTER - A shooting in the middle of the afternoon in Dorchester has residents concerned about violence. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. at the corner of Paxton and Harvard Streets. The victim is a man in his 30's. He was pronounced dead at the scene.District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the time of day the shooting occurred is concerning. "Another brazen shooting in the middle of the day," Hayden said. "We simply have too many guns." Neighbor Rene Weathers said the neighborhood is usually quiet. She's worried about the violence as there is a youth...
bpdnews.com
BPD Detectives Seeking Charges After Loaded Firearms and Multiple Magazines Recovered as Part of Investigation into Non-Fatal Triple Shooting in Hyde Park
At about 9:46 PM on Sunday November 6, 2022, officers assigned to District E-18 responded to a call for a person shot in the area of 1 Rosa Street in Hyde Park. On arrival, one adult male victim was located suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. A short time later, two additional gunshot victims presented themselves at a nearby emergency room.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
Boston 14-year-old had gun, broke into home to hide from police, DA says
Tuesday, a 14-year-old boy from Boston was charged in court with multiple gun and breaking and entering offenses for an incident where he allegedly broke into a residence after fleeing from police during a traffic stop, officials said. The teenager was charged in Suffolk County Juvenile Court with carrying a...
nbcboston.com
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
bpdnews.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested for Operating Under the Influence
On Monday, November 7, 2022, Christopher Long, a Boston Police Officer, was arrested by Officers from the Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Drugs. Commissioner Michael Cox stated “These allegations, if proven to be true, are unacceptable for any police officer. We...
liveboston617.org
EXCLUSIVE: Repeat Offender in Custody In Under Two Hours After Brazen Franklin Field Shooting
At approximately 21:40 hours, officers assigned to District B-3 responded to a ShotSpotter activation for 10 rounds at 4 Ames Street inside of the Franklin Field Projects in Dorchester. As officers responded to the ShotSpotter, the dispatcher updated that they had begun receiving calls that a person was shot at that location.
Dorchester Reporter
‘Void’ of information on violence vexes residents in Mattapan
Boston Police and the Mattapan leaders found themselves aligned on Monday night during a conversation meant to fill a “void” of information and direction that has left the neighborhood in shock following a slate of horrific violence over the last two months, in particular last Sunday night when six people were shot, one fatally, in separate incidents within 35 minutes in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. In Mattapan, Sunday’s brazen homicide of Edwin Pizzaro, 48, and the shooting of another man on Orlando Street next to Almont Park, followed a brazen murder at the same spot in July.
whdh.com
Police arrest man in connection to shooting in Dorchester
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston Police Monday made an arrest in connection to one of the several shootings from Sunday night. Investigation into the incident led detectives to arrest Aquan Hudson, 24, of Brockton, police said. Hudson was charged with Armed Assault with intent to Murder, ABDW, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.
Arrest made after string of separate shootings that left 5 injured, 1 dead in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park
“Having six people shot within an hour period in multiple locations throughout the city is a terrible thing no matter what time period it is.”. Five people were injured and one killed in three separate shootings that occurred in less than an hour Sunday night in Mattapan, Dorchester, and Hyde Park. A suspect was arrested in connection with the Dorchester shooting.
Police say Derek Froio bribed them with $5K each after car theft, OUI in South Boston
A Dorchester man allegedly bribed police officers with $5,000 each after he was arrested on drunk driving and car theft charges Saturday, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. While being booked, Derek Froio, 29, told officers, “I’ll send you both $5,000 each to make this go away...
Comments / 1