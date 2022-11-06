Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Brazil World Cup squad snubs: Liverpool's Roberto Firmino, Arsenal's Gabriel among star players left out
Brazil is considered to be the top favorite at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with one of the most star-studded and loaded squads of any nation on the planet. The squad, which was announced by manager Tite on November 7, features top names like Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Alisson, Thiago Silva, Gabriel Jesus, and many other global superstars that are household names among even the most casual football fans.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Derby - Carabao Cup
Predicting Liverpool's lineup for Carabao Cup clash with Derby at Anfield.
lastwordonsports.com
UEFA Champions League Draw in Full: Liverpool Face Real Madrid in a Clash of the Titans
Nyon, Switzerland is the location for the next stage of the UEFA Champions League draw. All roads lead to Istanbul for a second time with the first, of course, coming to a head in that iconic final between AC Milan and Liverpool. Both of those two are featured in thedraw once again.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Take a look at these digits (right). Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning. Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man...
BBC
EFL Cup: Cherries thrash Everton, Leicester cruise past Newport
That's the end of this live text, thanks for joining us tonight. Read all tonight's reports here. See you tomorrow as big dogs like Arsenal, Spurs, (Newcastle?), Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City all play. O'Neil 'always pushing us'. FT: Bournemouth 4-1 Everton. Bournemouth goalscorer Junior Stanislas told BBC Radio Solent:...
Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham eliminated from League Cup
Nick Pope's penalty shootout saves helped Newcastle stay in the English League cup on a night when several teams were eliminated
Yardbarker
Manchester United trio make 26-man Brazil squad for World Cup
Brazil have confirmed their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup and it includes a number of Manchester United players. Selecao coach Tite named his squad on Monday and there were notable omissions for Premier League duo Roberto Firming and Gabriel Magalhaes. However, none of the Brazilian contingent at Old...
Yardbarker
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
ESPN
Breaking down UEFA Europa League playoff draw: Xavi and Barcelona to beat Man United?
It was written that for the first season of these revamped Europa League knockout rounds -- there's now a playoff round between teams that finished third in their Champions League groups and teams that finished second in their Europa League groups -- there would be a huge tie. And the draw didn't disappoint!
Yardbarker
Watch: Konate had Van Dijk applauding him over what he did to Harry Kane v Tottenham
Ibrahima Konate was a breath of fresh air in the Liverpool backline as the Reds secured a rare away victory this season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It was the Frenchman’s physicality and willingness to battle for possession that had Virgil van Dijk applauding his centre-half partner as the former toppled Harry Kane.
Liverpool FC: Off the pace in the Premier League, FSG owners would consider new shareholders
Liverpool FC's owners are exploring the possible sale of the iconic English football club, according to The Athletic and The New York Times.
European roundup: Bayern indicate Mané injury should clear for World Cup
Sadio Mané’s leg injury is not “too serious” and the Senegal international should be fit for the World Cup in Qatar, Bayern Munich’s assistant coach Dino Toppmöller said. Mané had to leave the pitch after 20 minutes of Bayern’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.
NBC Sports
Premier League table, 2022-23 season
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?...
Yardbarker
Liverpool vs Derby County team news – Jurgen Klopp hands first start to Calvin Ramsay
Liverpool host Derby County in the Carabao Cup as the latter look to cause an upset at Anfield. Due to the congested fixture list that comes with the World Cup being held in the winter, Jurgen Klopp has opted to heavily rotate his squad to face Derby County. It’s no...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
ESPN
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
SkySports
West Ham 2-2 Blackburn (9-10 on pens): Angelo Ogbonna miss sends Hammers crashing out to spirited Rovers
West Ham crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Blackburn Rovers on penalties after a 2-2 draw as the pressure increased on manager David Moyes. The Hammers had looked to have turned the game around after Jack Vale's early opener was cancelled out by Pablo Fornals and Michail Antonio but Ben Brereton Diaz sent the game to penalties with an equaliser two minutes from time.
ESPN
Atalanta suffer upset 2-1 loss at Lecce
Atalanta suffered their third defeat in Serie A this season as Duvan Zapata's goal failed to prevent a shock 2-1 loss at Lecce on Wednesday. Atalanta started brightly but Lecce drew first blood after 28 minutes when Federico Baschirotto steered a header into the net from inside the box. -...
‘More worry than excitement’: five Liverpool fans on FSG’s plans
After the owners hired two major banks to establish how much potential buyers would pay for the club, we ask supporters who, if anyone, they would like to see take over at Anfield
