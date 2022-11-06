Arizona Cardinals can't overcome their own mistakes in loss to Seattle Seahawks

Follow our updates as the Arizona Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks in a Week 9 NFL game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

The Arizona Cardinals had their share of chances against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, but they were unable to make the most of them and took a 31-21 loss.

Arizona led 7-3 and 14-10, but after falling behind by two scores couldn't get a defensive stop when needed. Seattle's final touchdown came with 2:14 to play — just 1:18 after the Cardinals had cut the Seahawk's lead to 3. Getting the ball back just before the 2-minute warning, Murray was on each of the first two downs.

That essentially ended the game for Arizona.

Geno Smith was 26-for-34 passing for 275 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Kenneth Walker led Seattle with 109 yards on 26 carries.

Murray finished 25-for-35 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He led the Cardinals in rushing with 60 yards on eight carries.

Making it a game

The Arizona Cardinals trail 24-21 following a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to Zach Ertz and a point after by Matt Prater.

The drive nearly ended prematurely when Rondale Moore dropped a ball thrown by Kyler Murray. Initially ruled a fumble that was recovered by Seattle, the outcome of the play was changed to an incompletion and the Cardinals found another life.

Score: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 21, 3:32 fourth

In the fourth

A 50-yard punt by Andy Lee put the Seahawks inside their own 20, but they didn't stay their long.

Seattle covered the field in 13 plays and ended with a 1-yard run up the middle by Kenneth Walker. Walker now has 80 yards on 22 carries.

The time that came off the clock on the drive was just as important as the touchdown. Seattle burned 6:46 with a series of runs and short passes. The Cardinals were left with little time to score twice.

Score: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 14, 7:32 fourth

Seahawks up again

For the second time, the the Seattle Seahawks answered a Cardinals touchdown with one of their own.

Covering 75 yards with 13 plays over 6:35, Seattle retook the lead, 17-14 with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

For the game, Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is 22-for-29 with a part of touchdowns and one interception. He's been sacked twice. That has been the bulk of the Seahawk offense as the team has just 19 rushes for 68 yards.

Score: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 14, 2:43 third

Defense does it again

For yet another time this season, the Arizona Cardinals defense is keeping its team in the game.

Zaven Collins did the work this time by intercepting a Geno Smith pass intended for Kenneth Walker and returning it 30 yards for a touchdown.

The play came immediately after the Cardinals punted to end a futile offensive series, during which they were penalized for an illegal forward pass on a gimmick play.

Score: Cardinals 14, Seahawks 10, 9:18 third

Halftime

A potential scoring drive for the Arizona Cardinals was ended with a fumble by quarterback Kyler Murray in the final minute of the first half.

On a fourth-down play in which it looked like Murray would take a sack, he escaped for a 9-yard gain, which would have been enough for a first down. However, Murray fumbled and Seattle was quick with the recovery.

Score: Seahawks 10, Cardinals 7

A lot of nothing

Seattle's first penalty of the game was a big one.

A third-down pass by Kyler Murray was intercepted by the Seahawks, but the play was negated by a penalty against Seattle.

That gave the Cardinals new life and a first down at their own 21. Arizona did nothing with it. A pair of false start penalties backed set the Cardinals up for a third-and-18. They were forced to punt on fourth down and were penalized for holding on that play.

After the penalty, the Seahawks have a first down on the Cardinals 44.

Score: Seahawks 10, Cardinals 7, 8:24 second

When it counts

The Cardinals defense came up big on a pair of plays with the Seahawks threatening inside the 5-yard line. Unfortunately, they weren't able to make a third.

On first-and-goal from the Arizona 2, the Cardinals hit Kenneth Walker for a loss of two years. On second-and-goal from the 4, Byron Murphy broke up — and nearly intercepted — a pass intended for D.K. Metcalf in the end zone.

Then, on third down, Geno Smith went to Metcalf again. This time, Metcalf made the touchdown catch. The point after was good. The 12-play drive covered 79 yards and was aided by a Cardinal penalty that gave Seattle the first down inside the 5.

Score: Seahawks 10, Cardinals 7, 11:59 second

First quarter

The first quarter ended quietly with the Cardinals leading the Seahawks 7-3.

Seattle scored a field goal on its first drive. The Cardinals answered with a touchdown. A punt by each team followed.

The second quarter opens with Seattle at the Cardinals 49 and facing a first-and-10.

Murray to Hopkins

Kyler Murray ran a bit, but threw even more during the Cardinals first drive.

Murray completed a short pass to DeAndre Hopkins that went for a 22-yard touchdown. The point after put the Cardinals up midway through the first quarter.

On the drive, Murray completed passes to Rondale Moore and Zach Ertz. He was 5-for-5 for 49 yards passing. Murray also scampered out of a collapsing pocket for a gain of 21 yards.

James Conner , who return to action this week, had two carries for 13 yards.

Score: Cardinals 7, Seahawks 3, 6:17 first

Kick is good

The Seattle Seahawks got on the board with a 49-yard field goal.

The Arizona Cardinals defense came up big with a stop on third-and-6. Earlier in the drive, the Seahawks were able to convert a third-and-10 with a pass from Geno Smith to Noah Fant that went for 16 yards.

Score: Seahawks 3, Cardinals 0, 10:50 first

Inactives

The game can be seen at 2:05 p.m. MST time on Fox.

Adam Amin (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (analyst) will be in the broadcast booth for the game.

The Seahawks are coming off a 27-13 win against the New York Giants.

The Cardinals lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 34-26.

The Seahawks beat the Cardinals in Week 6 in Seattle, 19-9.

How to watch: NFL Week 9 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings Week 9: Eagles, Vikings, Titans, Bills continue impressive win streaks

The Cardinals are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

However, most sites are giving the Seahawks the edge.

The Arizona Republic's Bob McManaman picked the Cardinals to win 27-23 in his Week 9 scouting report .

NFL Week 9 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on the Week 9 NFL schedule?

Pregame reading for Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

Reach the reporter at emily.horos@azcentral.com or 602-444-2426. Follow her on Twitter @ejhoros .

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona Cardinals can't overcome their own mistakes in loss to Seattle Seahawks