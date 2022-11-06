ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.

The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
WILDWOOD, NJ
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ

Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Winterfest by the Sea’ Kicks Off Holiday Season in Ocean City

The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present the third annual Winterfest by the Sea Holiday Shopping Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Ocean City Civic Center (Sixth Street and Boardwalk). The event offers a great opportunity to kick off the holiday season...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success

WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
WOODSTOWN, NJ
A Perfect Beach Day in Sea Isle – in November

Not many people living in New Jersey can celebrate their birthdays in November by lounging on the beach dressed in a bathing suit. But Lori Branco, who turned 59 on Saturday, was doing exactly that – lounging on the Sea Isle City beach dressed in a bathing suit during the time of year when people are usually starting to throw on their sweaters and hoodies.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ

