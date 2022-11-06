Read full article on original website
Popular Cape My Court House Restaurant, NJ Closing After 53 Years
A restaurant in Cape May Court House in business since 1969 is ending its run. But local diners may be excited to hear what's taking over the space. Molino's Takeout, on S. Main Street, broke the news on Facebook that it's changing hands. Saturday, November 12th will be your final...
This Christmas Town in New Jersey Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit During the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this New Jersey town should be put on your list immediately.
After a Generation, Busy NJ Shore Breakfast Restaurant Closes For Good
If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants in our area that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. And sadly, there's yet another to add to the list. A few examples. Gaspares’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed...
Historic Galloway, NJ Church Transformed into Something You’d Least Expect
Recently, Pomona Union Presbyterian Church was dismantled and transported from Galloway, New Jersey to its new home in Smithville, but it's no longer a house of worship. Over the summer, the church moved from the corner of White Horse Pike and Genoa Ave. to Village Greene at Historic Smithville, right next to Smithville Bakery.
Wildwood, New Jersey Newest Boardwalk Hotel Plans.
The property located at 3000 Boardwalk is between Glenwood and Maple Aves and the boardwalk. Two weeks ago, someone bid 6.2 million dollars. We went to the city of Wildwood and obtained more info, and during our investigation, we found out that an application was submitted to the Wildwood NJ Planning and Zoning Board on November in the application they are asking to add two new floors, a rooftop pool, and a restaurant with a total of 75 rooms. The new hotel name will be ““The Wild Resort.”
Police Looking to Make Two People Famous in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
There are a lot of ways to become "famous." You can work hard you're entire life and work your way into the lineup for the almost-world-champion Philadelphia Phillies baseball team. You can push the video button on your camera and fall into success with TikTok videos. You can be born...
Mudhen Hospitality Coming in 2023 to Wildwood, NJ
Located in the heart of downtown Wildwood, MudHen Hospitality provides the perfect destination for craft beer lovers and beach lovers alike. Located just minutes from the world-famous Wildwood Boardwalk, award-winning beaches, and the only craft brewery on the island, visitors can expect a first-class vacation experience and memories that will last a lifetime.
Sister of Injured Somers Point, NJ, Bike Path Cyclist Gives Update on Brother
The sister of the 14-year-old boy who was seriously injured Saturday when his bike collided with a car on the bike path in Somers Point has given an update on the teen's condition and made a plea for better lighting on the bike path. Posting as Ayo Modelchiq on Facebook's...
Exciting New Business Taking Over Kmart In Berlin, NJ
I haven't been to one in years and sadly they are on their way out. I remember going for the blue light specials and the of course grabbing something for lunch in the little Kmart Cafe they had. Now, why am I talking about Kmart, you may ask?. Well, there's...
Ventnor Plaza neighbors are concerned about paving a road so close to their homes
VENTNOR – Following the Planning Board’s approval of the redevelopment of Ventnor Plaza shopping center, some nearby residents are concerned certain planned improvements will disrupt the quiet enjoyment of their homes. Downbeach.com spoke with two residents who live on Victoria Avenue, which is adjacent to the plaza. Their...
Winterfest by the Sea’ Kicks Off Holiday Season in Ocean City
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will present the third annual Winterfest by the Sea Holiday Shopping Extravaganza from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Ocean City Civic Center (Sixth Street and Boardwalk). The event offers a great opportunity to kick off the holiday season...
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
SMS ‘Woodstown Central’ Trips a Success
WOODSTOWN, NJ – Over the weekend, SMS Rail Service kicked off its first public excursions over the newly-formed “Woodstown Central” in southern New Jersey. SMS recently took over the former Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines Salem Branch. The county-owned line had been operated by the Southern Railroad of New Jersey and US Rail in recent years, and has been completely rebuilt, including a new trestle over Oldmans Creek.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best Fried Chicken Restaurant Has Been Revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic County, NJ
This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County. The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
Teen cyclist critically injured in crash on South Jersey bike path
A teen bicyclist was critically injured Saturday after a collision with a vehicle on a bike path in Somers Point, Police Chief Robert Somers said. Officers responded to the incident at Ocean Heights Avenue and the Bike Path at 5:57 p.m. and located a 14-year-old victim from Pleasantville, officials said.
Pleasantville Teen Airlifted After Somers Point Bike Path Crash
UPDATE: As of late Monday, Somers Point Police say the condition of the Pleasantville boy injured on Saturday has been updated to stable. A 14-year-old juvenile was critically injured in a crash with a vehicle on the Somers Point Bike Path at Ocean Heights Avenue at 5:57 pm Saturday evening.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
A Perfect Beach Day in Sea Isle – in November
Not many people living in New Jersey can celebrate their birthdays in November by lounging on the beach dressed in a bathing suit. But Lori Branco, who turned 59 on Saturday, was doing exactly that – lounging on the Sea Isle City beach dressed in a bathing suit during the time of year when people are usually starting to throw on their sweaters and hoodies.
South Jersey Woman Dies When Deer Crashes Through Her Car
A woman from Newfield, Gloucester County died Sunday evening when a deer smashed through her front windshield and traveled through the car, exiting out the back rear windshield. Karen Juliano, 63 was driving on Rt. 47, Delsea Drive, in Newfield at about 5:15 pm Sunday, just a few streets from...
