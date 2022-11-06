ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST

WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
ARIZONA STATE
KHQ Right Now

Nevada Senate race called, Catherine Cortez Masto wins the seat

NEVADA - The U.S. Senate race in Nevada has been called by AP News in favor of Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto. With 97 percent of votes counted, including those from the state's largest county, 481,659 votes (48.7%) have gone to Masto, while Republican candidate Adam Laxalt received 476.676 (48.2%).
NEVADA STATE
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Evangelical Christianity in politics: Aurelius

As I write this, the polls have been open for about an hour and a half for our biennial "courtesy flush." Although there will probably be some residue floating in the bowl after the polls close and they count the ballots, I suspect neither side will be entirely happy (as usual).

Comments / 0

Community Policy