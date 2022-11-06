Read full article on original website
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:24 p.m. EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — Polls closed three days ago in Arizona, but counting votes for the 2022 midterm elections continued into the weekend. Arizona’s votes are announced in waves and typically take past Election Day itself to tally. The wait isn’t new, although some candidates have used these lulls to cast doubts about an election’s integrity. The Associated Press declared Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly the winner late Friday in his reelection fight against Blake Masters but hasn't called a winner in the governor's race. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, and counting those ballots can take a while.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Kherson mops up after recapture
Nov 13 (Reuters) - Utility companies in Kherson were working to restore critical infrastructure mined by fleeing Russian forces, with most homes in the southern Ukrainian city still without electricity and water, regional officials said on Sunday.
Toomey points to Trump for GOP losses in midterms
Outgoing U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey this week placed blame for the Republican Party’s midterm election failures squarely on the shoulders of f
Trump is calling his political allies and encouraging them to blame Mitch McConnell for GOP's poor midterm results, report says
Trump has been making phone calls to allies and launching an anti-McConnell campaign ahead of leadership elections next week, CNN reported.
Russia-Ukraine war: Kherson mayor warns of ‘critical’ water shortages after Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure – live
Roman Holovnia said the humanitarian situation in the liberated city was ‘severe’ with a lack of medicine and bread
Slovenia votes for president, could elect first woman
Slovenia is voting in a presidential election runoff that could elect the small European Union's country first female head of state
Nevada Senate race called, Catherine Cortez Masto wins the seat
NEVADA - The U.S. Senate race in Nevada has been called by AP News in favor of Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto. With 97 percent of votes counted, including those from the state's largest county, 481,659 votes (48.7%) have gone to Masto, while Republican candidate Adam Laxalt received 476.676 (48.2%).
Evangelical Christianity in politics: Aurelius
As I write this, the polls have been open for about an hour and a half for our biennial "courtesy flush." Although there will probably be some residue floating in the bowl after the polls close and they count the ballots, I suspect neither side will be entirely happy (as usual).
