Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux Falls rejects slaughterhouse ban
Only registered Sioux Falls voters will decide whether new slaughterhouses will be allowed to be built inside city limits through a municipal ballot measure.
KELOLAND TV
Lincoln and Minnehaha county races decided
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In one of the few challenged races in Minnehaha or Lincoln County, three Republicans have come away victorious. Minnehaha County had five candidates for three at-large positions. Republicans Gerald Beninga, Jen Bleyenberg and Joe Kippley, and Democrats Nichole Cauwels and Tom Holmes. The positions...
Yankton murder suspect returns to South Dakota
The man accused of a weekend murder is in the Yankton County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
How the vote is going across SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tripp County continues to hand count votes, the auditor’s office said at 10:49 p.m. Two of the county’s 13 precincts were counted. The auditor’s office said it could be midnight or later before the hand count was completed. Minnehaha County auditor...
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal two- car crash reported south of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on I-29 when it left the road, traveled through the median, and crashed into a southbound 2015 Freightliner TR semi-truck and trailer. The SUV started on fire, and the 69-year-old male driver was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two male occupants of the semi-truck were not injured.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at voter turnout
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The polling locations in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have been busy all day with voters coming in to practice their civic duty. “It’s my right and privilege to vote and I want to see some changes in government,” Joel Arntsen, a Sioux Falls voter, said.
KELOLAND TV
Plaza Azteca now open in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new high end Mexican restaurant is now open on the southwest side of Sioux Falls. “Plaza Azteca originated in Virginia, the first one opened in 1984 in Virginia Beach, which is where we’re actually from,” founding family member Paola Leon said.
KELOLAND TV
Larger-sized coats in demand for Keep KELOLAND Warm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The wintry weather is just getting started in KELOLAND. That’s why your help is needed to keep people safe and warm in the upcoming months. Keep KELOLAND Warm needs winter coat donations. The St. Francis House works with other organizations in town to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Clearing up confusion about the slaughterhouse ordinance
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The voters of Sioux Falls on Tuesday will decide if the city should have an ordinance banning new slaughterhouses in city limits. The measure revolves around the possible building of a Wholestone Farms pork processing plant in an industrial zone near I-229 and Benson Road. The city is being sued by the group Smart Growth Sioux Falls, which led the charge for the 10,000 petition signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
kelo.com
Sculpture missing from Downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One of the sculptures from SculptureWalk Sioux Falls has gone missing. Sioux Falls police say an individual who does a regular check of the pieces discovered it was missing on Monday. ‘Day’s Catch’, which is of a girl holding a fish, was located at 11th and Phillips. The artwork is valued at $32,000. Anyone with information should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.
dakotanewsnow.com
Changes for SD State Penitentiary employees November 9 add to growing frustration, security concerns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -While many South Dakotans for eyeing Tuesday’s election, correctional officers at the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls are looking at the following day when changes are to take place on the job. The main change is the shifts from 12 hours...
KELOLAND TV
Storm Center Update; Rain, snow, and ice all ahead for KELOLAND
The first significant winter storm of the season is moving into KELOLAND today. Winter storm warnings will go into effect for areas in red today into tomorrow. A blizzard warning has been issued for the Mobridge area. We also want to highlight the significant icing threat in pink includes the...
KELOLAND TV
100 Women of Yankton to hold 10th distribution event
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – One Yankton organization has been able to donate over $140,000 to local groups in the last five years. KELOLAND News first introduced you to members of 100 Women of Yankton back in 2019. Twice a year, members come together and donate $100 each. That money...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire at Wagner Good Samaritan nursing home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews responded to a fire at a Wagner nursing home on Tuesday. In a social media post, the Wagner Fire Department thanked all the agencies and organizations that responded to the fire to help evacuate and keep residents safe. The Wagner Fire Department also...
South Dakota Elects Its First Out Gay Man to State Legislature
South Dakota is one of four states in the US with no out LGBTQ members of the state legislature. At least it was, until this week. On November 8, 2022, Kameron Nelson was elected to the state house of representatives to represent House District 10. He is the first out LGBTQ man to be elected to South Dakota’s legislature.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man manages Midwest drug ring from inside South Dakota State Penitentiary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a man from Nebraska continued to manage his Sioux Falls-based drug ring while incarcerated. Ray Noel Camacho, a/k/a “Pato,” 38, from Nebraska, led a large drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing at least 120 pounds of methamphetamine throughout the midwest. Approximately 70 lbs. of methamphetamine was seized in South Dakota alone. In May of 2019, one traffic stop led to a search and seizure of 50 pounds of methamphetamine, which was stored within a spare tire and hidden compartments within the vehicle.
kelo.com
Roll over crash near Wall Lake Corner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office investigates a crash on November 6th. They arrived in the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street and found a single-vehicle rollover crash. A northbound vehicle on 463rd Avenue drove on the east shoulder. The driver overcorrected. and...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton murder suspect arrested
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A man has been arrested in connection with a murder on Sunday evening in Yankton. Police have arrested Trevor Wayne Harrison in Dixon County, Nebraska in connection with the crime. Officers arrived at the 1300-block of Whiting Drive after the report of a dead female....
KELOLAND TV
Midwest drug ring leader Ray Camacho found guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced in a release 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, a.k.a “Pato” of Nebraska has been found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering. Camacho is currently serving a 31-64-year prison sentence for...
gowatertown.net
Man killed in fiery crash on Interstate 29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One man died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash south of Sioux Falls. Names of the three people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2022 Subaru Outback Touring SUV was northbound on Interstate 29...
Comments / 0