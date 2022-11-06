ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carscoops

Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Slams Into Wall During Drag Race

A twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan said to be pumping out 2,000 hp has been destroyed after a crash at a drag racing event in Sydney, Australia. Footage of the incident shows the Italian supercar lining up alongside another car and beginning to accelerate down the straight of Sydney Motorsport Park as part of a rolling drag race.
MotorAuthority

Ford: Bronco Raptor’s engine’s big enough, already

There's bad news for anyone underwhelmed by the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor's powertrain: Larger-displacement engines aren't in store for the off-road monster. At the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R launch Ford Performance boss Carl Widmann explained to Motor Authority why the Bronco Raptor ("Braptor") doesn't have a larger, more powerful, engine than its current twin-turbo 3.0-liter V-6.
Road & Track

The Dodge Charger EV Will Have a 455-HP Base Model, Mopar Tunes

The Dodge Charger EV Concept made waves when it launched in August, showing off a crazy chambered exhaust system and promising serious power figures. Now, we know what those numbers will be, at least for the base and mid-grade models. Dodge announced at SEMA on Tuesday that there will be...
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
Top Speed

Watch A 370-HP Supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa Annihilate A Drag Strip

TTS Performance is a specialist in superchargers, and not long ago it did its magic on a 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. The result was a manic 370-horsepower SuperBusa (as called by TTS), and it was only fair to imagine what this beast would do in a straight line considering TTS’ supercharged 200-HP Harley-Davidson Road King was insanely fast. Lucky for us, the wondering ends now as the TTS team has finally taken the SuperBusa on a drag strip, and to no one’s surprise, it set some blistering times.
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
The Penny Hoarder

Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too

If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....

