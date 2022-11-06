Read full article on original website
Dwight Howard signs deal with Taiwanese team Taoyuan Leopards
Dwight Howard has signed a deal with a Taiwanese professional team, the Taoyuan Leopards, he announced Monday. Howard, who has played 18 NBA seasons and made eight All-Star teams, played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after a disappointing year in his third stint in purple and gold, he could not find a new home in the NBA for this season. So, as he revealed on social media, he's headed to Taiwan.
Nets give Kyrie Irving six requirements to fulfill before he can return from suspension, per report
After several days of calls for the Brooklyn Nets to suspend Kyrie Irving for promoting a film filled with antisemitic tropes on his social media accounts, the franchise went through with it on Thursday, suspending the All-Star guard for a minimum of five games without pay. This came after giving Irving several attempts to apologize for promoting the film and disavow antisemitism, as well as NBA commissioner Adam Silver issuing a public statement expressing his deep disappointment.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Downgraded to questionable
Nurkic (thigh) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte. Nurkic was initially listed as probable due to right adductor soreness, but he's been downgraded to questionable, putting his status for Wednesday's contest in serious doubt. If the big man is sidelined, Drew Eubanks, Trendon Watford and Greg Brown would all be candidates for increased roles.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Deemed probable Wednesday
Nurkic is considered probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte because of right adductor soreness. Nurkic's designation doesn't seem to be much to worry about, considering four of the five starters hold probable designations for the upcoming contest. Barring a downgrade in his status, expect Nurkic to maintain his starting spot Wednesday.
Rams' Kyren Williams: Could play this week
Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Williams (ankle) has a good shot to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports. The Rams designated the rookie to return from IR on Oct. 26, opening a 21-day window where he can either be reinstated to the active roster or ruled out for the rest of the season. They technically can keep Williams out for another game and then activate him next week, but it sounds like McVay expects him to be ready by Sunday. The fifth-round pick makes for an interesting bench stash in fantasy leagues given the unsettled nature of the Rams' backfield.
Grizzlies get help from broadcast team, beat Spurs in OT
The Grizzlies won a close game on Wednesday night over San Antonio, and got help from Bally Sports broadcasters Pete Pranica and Brevin Knight in overtime. Related stories: Grizzlies Mailbag: Dillon Brooks reaction, Jaren Jackson Jr. expectations Box score: Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122 (OT)
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Misses 20 shots Wednesday
Doncic compiled 24 points (9-29 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes in Wednesday's 94-87 loss in Orlando. Doncic took 13 shots in the first quarter -- making five -- and scoring 12 points. His shooting only got worse as the game continued as he went 3-for-13 from the field and 0-for-5 from three-point range in the second half. The 23-year-old made at least half of his shots in seven of the season's first nine contests and has converted 49.8 percent of his tries even after Wednesday's off night.
Chargers' Austin Johnson: Out for season
Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Johnson will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury he suffered during Sunday's win over the Falcons, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports. Per Staley, Johnson suffered an MCL injury and a fractured knee in the Week 9...
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Leads Washington to win
Kuzma amassed 20 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 31 minutes during Monday's 108-100 victory over the Hornets. The 27-year-old forward led the Wizards in scoring despite coming into the contest with a minor shoulder issue. It's the first time since Oct. 25 Kuzma has dropped 20 or more points, and on the season, he's averaging 17.2 points, 7.4 boards, 2.1 assists and 1.9 threes through 11 games.
Vikings' Alexander Mattison: Just three touches
Mattison gained one yard on two carries and had one reception for no yards on his only target in Sunday's win at Washington. Mattison played on just nine of the offense's 66 snaps (14 percent) as he had a limited reserve role behind a healthy Dalvin Cook. His snap share has trended downward this season with 24 percent or less the past three games, giving him little fantasy value barring a Cook injury. Mattison still is one of the more valuable backup running backs in the league given his production when thrust into the starting lineup.
Pacers' Myles Turner: Puts up monster stat line
Turner racked up 37 points (11-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 11-11 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-122 win over the Pelicans. Turner has posted just a pair of double-doubles so far this season. While he's never been an elite presence on the glass, he's shown improvement in that department while looking like his productive self in the scoring and shot-blocking categories. The consistency on a game-to-game basis is still missing, but he's posting career-best numbers early in the season. Through five games played, the big man is averaging 18.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50 percent from the field.
Packers' Mason Crosby: Tending to back injury
Crosby (back) was a limited practice participant Wednesday. With the Packers offense sputtering most weeks this season, Crosby hasn't had his usual plethora of chances to contribute on game day. Overall, he's connected on nine of 11 field-goal attempts and all 17 point-after tries in nine appearances, resulting in just 4.9 points per game. Assuming his status clears up by the end of the week, Crosby may not receive many opportunities Sunday versus the Cowboys' third-ranked scoring defense (16.6 points per game).
Orioles' Daz Cameron: Picked up by O's
The Orioles claimed Cameron off waivers from the Tigers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Cameron, who was drafted by the Astros in 2015 and then traded to the Tigers in 2017 as part of the deal that sent Justin Verlander to Houston, will be moving on to his third organization. Since reaching the big leagues for the first time in 2020, Cameron has struggled to stick at baseball's top level, slashing .223/.288/.364 with a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 244 plate appearances with Detroit over the past three seasons. The Orioles are expected to give Cameron a look in spring training and give him the chance to compete for a reserve role in the outfield, but because he has no minor-league options remaining, he would have to be traded or exposed to waivers if he's not included on the Opening Day roster.
Tajae Sharpe: Signs with 49ers' practice squad
Sharpe was signed to the 49ers' practice squad Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Sharpe worked out for the 49ers last week and will now join the team's practice unit. The wide receiver caught 25 passes for 230 yards while appearing in 15 games with the Falcons last season and has yet to appear in a contest in 2022. Sharpe will provide San Francisco with an additional depth option on offense and could even get elevated for Week 10 versus the Chargers if Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is held out again.
Vikings' Cameron Dantzler: Unlikely to play in Week 10
Coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Dantzler (ankle) is a "long shot" to play Sunday at Buffalo, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. It seems likely that Dantzler will have to miss at least one game with an ankle injury he sustained during Minnesota's win at Washington in Week 9. In his absence, rookie fourth-rounder Akayleb Evans could be thrust into a starting role.
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Remains limited at practice
Swift (ankle/shoulder) was limited at practice Wednesday. After missing three games due to ankle and shoulder injuries, Swift returned to action Week 8 against the Dolphins, earning a 52 percent snap share and 10 touches in the process. He proceeded to have practice limitations last week before being active this past Sunday against the Packers, but he fell all the way back to 16 percent of the plays and just five touches. Coach Dan Campbell relayed to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com on Monday that Swift didn't incur any setbacks in that game, and that he hopes the team "can give him a little bit more this week." Swift may have to get back to a full session Thursday and/or Friday to have any chance at a normal workload Sunday in Chicago, but Jamaal Williams and Justin Jackson are on hand in the event the former's snap count again is capped this weekend.
Rays' Nick Anderson: Dropped from 40-man roster
The Rays reinstated Anderson (foot) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday and designated him for assignment, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Tampa Bay didn't plan on tendering Anderson a contract for 2023 after injuries cost him most of the past two seasons, so he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster and will now be available to MLB's other 29 teams via waivers. Anderson is arbitration-eligible for the next three years and likely won't be in store for a major salary increase after earning $845,000 in 2022, potentially making him an appealing flier for a team with less bullpen depth than the Rays. Anderson is just two years removed from collecting six saves and six holds while pitching to an 0.55 ERA and 0.49 WHIP over 16.1 innings in relief during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.
Ravens' David Ojabo: Debut will wait
Ojabo (Achilles) is inactive Monday against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Ojabo was placed on the active roster Tuesday, after beginning the season on the non-football injury list. However, the rookie is still not quite ready to take the field. With the Ravens having a Week 10 bye, it is expected that Ojabo will make his debut in Week 11 against the Panthers.
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Erupts with four points
Kuznetsov scored twice and added two assists, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-4 win over the Oilers. Kuznetsov's goal at 18:09 of the third period stood as the game-winner. He hadn't scored in his first 12 games of the campaign before Monday's monster performance. The 30-year-old center now has 11 points (five on the power play), 29 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 13 contests this season. He's struggled early on, so fantasy managers will hope this outing sparks some consistency in Kuznetsov's play.
Capitals' John Carlson: Ruled out for Monday
Carlson (lower body) won't play Monday against Edmonton, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson isn't ready to return yet despite being back on the ice recently for practices. He has been sidelined since Oct. 29 and remains on injured reserve for the time being.
