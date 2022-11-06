Gaston Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor candidate outlines goals

My name is Bill Ward. I live in Stanley with my wife and two of my five daughters. I've owned and operated two businesses, one stem education and the other photography, since 1999 & 2005 respectively.

I decided to run for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor for a multitude of reasons, more than I could cover in this format but, I've always believed that if we aren't willing to serve, we can't expect others to serve us. I've served my community, my church and my family in various ways over the past 35 years: men's ministry, committees, organizing, coaching and officiating sports. I've also served on educational and ministry boards and held licenses and training certification in various industries. I'm eager to serve the good people of Gaston County.

Since being approved in May and appointed to a vacated seat on the board this past August, I've already been able to effectively apply my eight years of soil testing and road construction supervisory experience, as well as my 23 years of S.T.E.M. teaching & business experience. The soil and water supervisory board deals with wide ranging decisions with regard to natural resources. I believe the broad scope of my skills equips me to address this wide range with efficiency and effectiveness.

My goals are to continue the good work of the current chair who is not running for re-election; assist in advancing the STEM education in Gaston County schools; heighten the general awareness of the department; meet the needs of the natural resources staff and, one of the biggest goals I have, which I'm currently pursuing, though not directly tied to Soil and Water, is assisting in bringing the Gaston County Future Farmers of America chapter back to the school system.

I am already actively working on behalf of Gaston County residents, agricultural producers and businesses and I am currently the Area 8 representative on the Education Committee. I ask that you allow me to continue this work by voting to keep Bill Ward as Gaston County Soil and Water Conservation District Board Supervisor.

My platform may be accessed via my campaign page, Campaign to Elect Bill Ward and my web address, www.bwasap.com (www.bwasap.com). I may also be reached by voice or by text at 704-880-0705.

Thank you for your consideration. I would be honored to continue serving the great people of Gaston County.

Bill Ward is a resident of Stanley and a candidate for Gaston County Soil and Water Conservation Supervisor.