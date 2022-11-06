ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers roasted on Twitter as errors, injuries pile up

By Emmett Prosser, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Detroit is almost certainly a place where Aaron Rodgers gets his motor running.

But this is the 2022 Green Bay Packers offense. Sunday, it took them 40 minutes to get started.

Rodgers threw two baffling interceptions in the red zone in the first half. He also underthrew Samori Toure and tackle eligible David Bakhtiari on possible touchdown passes.

The halftime break didn't exactly help either as Rodgers threw a third interception in the red zone early in the third quarter.

Even with Twitter under new ownership, Rodgers was the subject of Tesla-charged jolts of ribbing.

Rodgers had four interceptions all of last season. It's been five years since he threw three interceptions in a game.

Rodgers certainly wasn't the only reason for the Packers poor play.

Jaire Alexander committed two costly penalties that helped the Lions score their first eight points.

And then it got worse.

Key injuries pile up for Packers during game

As ugly as the offense looked, the in-game injury report was even more gruesome.

Receiver Romeo Doubs and cornerback Eric Stokes were carted off in the first half.

Aaron Jones, Bakhtiari and Rashan Gary left the game in the third quarter.

Lil' Wayne crushes Rodgers after loss

And apparently, Lil' Wayne is ready to change his lyrics to "Green and Yellow." Ouch!

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers roasted on Twitter as errors, injuries pile up

