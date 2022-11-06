Read full article on original website
Mott Foundation buys into massive improvements at Berston Field House with $10M grant
FLINT, MI -- Berston Field House, where some of Flint’s best athletes honed their skills, is in line to get a massive makeover, and the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation is prepared to help pay the tab with a $10 million grant. The Flint City Council is scheduled to discuss...
A Northwood University school project takes initiative to make the campus more sustainable
MIDLAND, Mich. — A school project created at Northwood University to help make the campus more sustainable. The challenge was to come up with the best initiative to accomplish just that. Mid-Michigan NOW Chief Photographer Mike Horne talked to the Northwood University professor and the student who are trying...
100% of vote totals in for Genesee County Commissioners’ races
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some familiar faces will be returning the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, and some new people will be serving the people of Genesee County. Here are the vote totals according to Genesee County:. Genesee County Commissioner 1st District. 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING. >Bryant Nolden (D)11,09488%
Flint Fire Chief pushing for $3 raise for firefighters
FLINT, Mich. — The city of Flint Fire Department Chief is requesting higher pay for firefighters as the department struggles to keep people. In the past few months, the Flint Fire Department has lost 18 firefighters for various reasons such as retirement, higher-paying jobs or other opportunities. Fire Chief Raymond Barton said this is leaving his department short-handed.
With 100% of the votes in, Sheldon Neeley claims victory in Flint's mayoral race
FLINT, Mich. - During a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced that he has been reelected as the Mayor of Flint. Neeley said after a swearing-in ceremony, he will become the City's 95th mayor. Genesee County tallied 100% of the votes for the race. Here are the uncertified...
Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
Bay County election results for Nov. 8
BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
I-475 Through Flint, Genesee County Michigan Will Be Transforming
Growing up in Genesee County, Michigan means you've likely, always heard rumors of I-475 being expanded south to connect at US-23. For years, there were studies and plans by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to be ready, if that day ever arrived. Will I-475 in Genesee County, MI ever...
Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory
The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Associated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
Midland Fire Department to conduct skills testing on Nov. 9
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Fire Department is advising the public that they will be conducting a structural collapse emergency training exercise with the Michigan Region 3 Response Team (RRT) on Wednesday, November 9 at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park. The department says the exercise will begin at 9:00 a.m.
Ex-Michigan governor wins appeal over Flint water testimony
DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder can invoke his right to remain silent at a civil trial related to lead contamination in Flint's water in 2014-15, an appeals court said. The court said Snyder's willingness to answer questions during a 2020 formal interview with lawyers doesn't mean...
Election results for Nov. 8 midterm in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Voters in Genesee County can decide the fate of Flint’s mayor, Genesee County’s board of commissioners, school boards and congressional representatives today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Nov. 8 midterm, where governor, attorney...
74-year-old woman from Grand Rapids found SAFE
GRAND BLANC, Mich. — UPDATE: Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Diann Shuck has been found safe. —— Grand Blanc Township Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old female with dementia from Grand Rapids. She was last seen in Grand Blanc visiting family. Diann Shuck, 74, was last...
Freeland’s Riverside Family Restaurant opening new bar and grill next door
FREELAND, MI — A new bar and grill offering craft beer, burgers and artisan pizza is coming soon to Freeland’s Midland Road corridor. Longtime Freeland staple Riverside Family Restaurant, 8295 Midland Road, is expanding with the addition of a new bar and grill to be located next door, just north of the existing restaurant.
Results are in on Clio medical marijuana, other Genesee County proposals
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Proposals in several communities have been decided by voters around Genesee County even as overall election results were slow to come in on Tuesday, Nov. 8. In Clio, voters narrowly approved a change in the city’s charter, allowing for two medical marijuana provisioning centers in the...
Local clerk's offices prepare for the 2022 midterm election
FLINT, Mich. — Local Clerks across the state have been working all year long in preparation for tomorrow's midterm election. Highly contested races are putting Michigan in the spotlight across the country. Some County Clerk's Offices here in mid-Michigan said it is difficult to predict given how many absentee...
Man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at two northern Michigan cell phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Iosco County man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bay City for leaving pipe bombs outside cell phone stores in a $5 million extortion plot. John Douglas Allen, 76, was sentenced to more than 11 years on two separate cases related to the...
Poll worker arrested in Flint
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
Plans for new Independence Bridge scrapped, bridge will instead be rehabilitated
BAY CITY, MI - It’s no secret that inflation is hitting hard and making everything more expensive. While the cost of getting groceries and gas has skyrocketed, inflation has also made the prospect of building a brand new bridge in Bay City hard to swallow. United Bridge Partners and...
Isabella County Sheriff's Office welcomes new K9
ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. -The Isabella County Sheriff's Office has welcomed its newest furry deputy. Learn more about Mando and his partner in the post below:
