Saginaw, MI

nbc25news.com

100% of vote totals in for Genesee County Commissioners’ races

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. – Some familiar faces will be returning the Genesee County Board of Commissioners, and some new people will be serving the people of Genesee County. Here are the vote totals according to Genesee County:. Genesee County Commissioner 1st District. 100% OF PRECINCTS REPORTING. >Bryant Nolden (D)11,09488%
nbc25news.com

Flint Fire Chief pushing for $3 raise for firefighters

FLINT, Mich. — The city of Flint Fire Department Chief is requesting higher pay for firefighters as the department struggles to keep people. In the past few months, the Flint Fire Department has lost 18 firefighters for various reasons such as retirement, higher-paying jobs or other opportunities. Fire Chief Raymond Barton said this is leaving his department short-handed.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Hundreds attend Michigan Military & Veterans Gala in Lansing

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Over 600 people attended the Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, which was held on Saturday in Lansing. “We owe a debt to our fellow Michiganders who serve and have served in uniform, and during the annual Michigan Military & Veterans Gala, we honor them and their families for their selfless sacrifices for our state and nation,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Bay County election results for Nov. 8

BAY CITY, MI - Voters headed out to the polls throughout Bay County on Nov. 8 to exercise their right to vote. Here’s what they decided as they considered the fate of numerous statewide and local proposals as well as a multitude of local and state races. See below...
BAY COUNTY, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Michigan's 7th District viewing parties capture different moods in hours preceding Slotkin's victory

The State News attended both election viewing parties of Michigan's 7th Congressional District candidates - Rep. Elissa Slotkin and Michigan Sen. Tom Barrett - Tuesday night.Both events portrayed different moods to the media. Slotkin's was an open and celebratory event, touting victories big and small into the early hours of the morning. Barrett's was a private affair in which media was not allowed inside, with the candidate coming down a handful times throughout the night to update the press.Slotkin was declared winner of the 7th District race at around 3:15 a.m. by the Asso﻿ciated Press, with 50.9% of the vote.Slotkin's...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Midland Fire Department to conduct skills testing on Nov. 9

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Midland Fire Department is advising the public that they will be conducting a structural collapse emergency training exercise with the Michigan Region 3 Response Team (RRT) on Wednesday, November 9 at Currie Stadium in Emerson Park. The department says the exercise will begin at 9:00 a.m.
MIDLAND, MI
nbc25news.com

Ex-Michigan governor wins appeal over Flint water testimony

DETROIT (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder can invoke his right to remain silent at a civil trial related to lead contamination in Flint's water in 2014-15, an appeals court said. The court said Snyder's willingness to answer questions during a 2020 formal interview with lawyers doesn't mean...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

74-year-old woman from Grand Rapids found SAFE

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — UPDATE: Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Diann Shuck has been found safe. —— Grand Blanc Township Police are searching for a missing 74-year-old female with dementia from Grand Rapids. She was last seen in Grand Blanc visiting family. Diann Shuck, 74, was last...
GRAND BLANC, MI
nbc25news.com

Local clerk's offices prepare for the 2022 midterm election

FLINT, Mich. — Local Clerks across the state have been working all year long in preparation for tomorrow's midterm election. Highly contested races are putting Michigan in the spotlight across the country. Some County Clerk's Offices here in mid-Michigan said it is difficult to predict given how many absentee...
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Poll worker arrested in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint police officers arrested a poll worker in the city of Flint Tuesday evening. Officers from the Flint Police Department were called to the Haskell Community Center polling location about 7:30 p.m. for reports of a poll worker who appeared to be intoxicated while working the poll site.
FLINT, MI

