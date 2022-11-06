ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

spectrumnews1.com

Bass, Caruso in tight race for LA mayor

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The expensive and at-times contentious race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles remained in a virtual 50-50 deadlock Wednesday between developer Rick Caruso and Rep. Karen Bass — and a winner might not be determined for days. After the candidates traded leads...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Evacuations lifted as SoCal dries out from storm

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Southern California was drying out Wednesday from a drenching storm that set rainfall records in parts of the area, with forecasters saying some light Santa Ana winds will push temperatures up slightly during daylight hours later this week, but chilly temperatures could still prevail at night.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Garcia declares victory in 27th Congressional race

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (CNS) — Mike Garcia has declared victory Wednesday in the race for the 27th Congressional District seat that encompasses Santa Clarita, Palmdale, Lancaster and Granada Hills. Garcia, the Republican incumbent in the newly configured district, defeated Democrat challenger Christy Smith for the second time in a...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Los Angeles County, state see spike in COVID hospitalizations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 52 people to 492, according to the latest state figures released Wednesday, continuing a recent uptick that has health officials concerned about another possible cold-weather surge in transmission. Of those patients, 43 were...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

