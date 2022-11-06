1 juvenile dead, 2 injured, in Magoffin County after single-vehicle collision

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that happened on Saturday.

The collision occurred on Kentucky Route 7 in Salyersville, prompting KSP to be called at 7:18 p.m.

KSP investigations revealed a 2018 Polaris UTV left the roadway and went over an embankment where it struck a tree. The driver, a 15-year-old juvenile, was transported to a medical center and was said to be in critical condition.

According to KSP, the passenger, another 15-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Magoffin County Coroner’s Office. A 4-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

This incident is still under investigation by KSP.

