humboldtsports.com
POWER RANKINGS — Changes near the top in final rankings
By Ray Hamill — It’s been a season full of ups and downs and twists and turns, but there has been one constant all fall. The Del Norte Warriors were the best team in the H-DNL on day one and they were still the best team in the H-DNL on the final weekend of the regular season.
humboldtsports.com
Loggers continue to roll, advance to second straight NCS decider
By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers remain on course for a second straight North Coast Section championship in girls soccer after beating McKinleyville 3-0 in Wednesday night’s semifinal at Albee Stadium. The Eureka girls remained unbeaten on the season with the victory and took care of business...
humboldtsports.com
Panthers shut out Middletown, get set for rematch at Eureka
The McKinleyville girls set up a rematch with a familiar foe on Saturday after a 2-0 win at Middletown in the North Coast Section Division-1 soccer playoffs. The Panthers will now play top seed Eureka in the semifinals at Albee Stadium on Wednesday night at 7, with a place in the weekend championship game up for grabs.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin
Beware of the "aggressive elk."
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
police1.com
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon
MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
