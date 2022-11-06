ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
humboldtsports.com

POWER RANKINGS — Changes near the top in final rankings

By Ray Hamill — It’s been a season full of ups and downs and twists and turns, but there has been one constant all fall. The Del Norte Warriors were the best team in the H-DNL on day one and they were still the best team in the H-DNL on the final weekend of the regular season.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
humboldtsports.com

Loggers continue to roll, advance to second straight NCS decider

By Ray Hamill — The Eureka Loggers remain on course for a second straight North Coast Section championship in girls soccer after beating McKinleyville 3-0 in Wednesday night’s semifinal at Albee Stadium. The Eureka girls remained unbeaten on the season with the victory and took care of business...
EUREKA, CA
humboldtsports.com

Panthers shut out Middletown, get set for rematch at Eureka

The McKinleyville girls set up a rematch with a familiar foe on Saturday after a 2-0 win at Middletown in the North Coast Section Division-1 soccer playoffs. The Panthers will now play top seed Eureka in the semifinals at Albee Stadium on Wednesday night at 7, with a place in the weekend championship game up for grabs.
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
police1.com

75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph pursuit in Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. — A 75-year-old woman was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 5 from Merlin to Ashland. Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies clocked the car traveling at 112 mph on the interstate near Merlin just before midnight Friday. The driver failed to stop when deputies sounded their sirens, and when the woman passed into Jackson County, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office took over the chase.
ASHLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy