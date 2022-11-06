ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Longhorns move back into AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll following win at Kansas State

By Billy Gates
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z2TYM_0j0xRt2G00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns jumped back in the national rankings in a big way after Saturday’s 34-27 win over Kansas State .

The Longhorns rose to No. 18 in both the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and the USA Today Coaches Poll after being out of both Top 25 lists last week.

The College Football Playoff committee rankings, where the Longhorns debuted at No. 24 last week, will be announced Tuesday and the Longhorns should make a considerable rise following Saturday’s win. Kansas State was previously ranked No. 13 in the CFP rankings and AP Top 25. They were No. 14 in the coaches poll. In the AP Top 25, the Wildcats tumbled 10 spots to No. 23 and fell eight spots to No. 22 in the coaches poll.

TCU, the Big 12 Conference’s last unbeaten team, moved up to No. 4 in both polls. Georgia remained No. 1 in both the AP Top 25 and coaches poll after beating previously-No. 2 Tennessee 27-13. The Volunteers were ranked No. 1 in the CFP committee rankings headed into the game while Georgia was No. 3.

TCU, Texas and Kansas State are the only teams from the Big 12 in either set of rankings. The Horned Frogs are undefeated in conference play at 6-0 while both the Longhorns and Wildcats are 4-2.

Instant Analysis: Win sets up Longhorns for run at Big 12 title game

Louisiana State went up eight spots to No. 7 in the AP Top 25 following its 32-31 win over Alabama, dropping the Crimson Tide four spots to No. 10. Clemson dropped seven spots to No. 12 after Notre Dame beat the Tigers 35-14. The Irish reappeared in the AP Top 25 at No. 20, the first time they’ve been ranked since the second week of the season.

