Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

College Football Playoff rankings: USC's position ahead of UCLA explained by committee chair Boo Corrigan

College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan had more questions to answer Tuesday night after the latest rankings were revealed. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and TCU constituted the the top four. But further down, Corrigan was asked why USC ranked No. 8, four spots ahead of Pac-12 and crosstown rival UCLA, considering the Bruins defeated Utah, a team that knocked off USC earlier in the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Signing Day: Four-star guard Silas Demary Jr. inks with USC hoops

Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. was the first player in the 2023 recruiting class to commit to USC basketball. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary, who chose the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth a month ago, confirmed his choice Wednesday morning when he signed his National Letter of Intent.
USC's Lincoln Riley, Tuli Tuipulotu address struggling Trojan defense

USC comes into Friday’s game against Colorado desperately looking to right the ship on defense. The Trojans have surrendered 115 points and over 1,500 yards the last three games against Utah, Arizona, and California. They step into this week allowing 2.58 points per drive. That number ranks the Trojans No. 100 in the FBS. Clearly things need to change but head coach Lincoln Riley reiterated his faith in defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.
RECRUITING: USC offers 2023 cornerback, Utah commit CJ Blocker

The Trojans added a new 2023 prospect to the recruiting board with an offer to three-star New Caney (TX) cornerback and Utah commit CJ Blocker on Tuesday. Blocker committed to the Utes back in June. The 6-foot, 165-pound Blocker is rated the No. 551 overall prospect and the No. 54...
LOS ANGELES, CA

