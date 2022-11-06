ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edison, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Did anyone win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?

Monday night's Powerball drawing for a jackpot worth an unprecedented $2.4 billion was delayed due to security protocols but was finally drawn Tuesday morning with one jackpot winner. Edison has had five winners during the 42 drawings leading to the record setting jackpot. The numbers drawn were 10 – 33...
NJ.com

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B

No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
CBS New York

$1M Powerball tickets sold in Tri-State Area; jackpot grows

NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The record Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after nobody hit the winning numbers Saturday night, but two people in the Tri-State Area did become millionaires.Lottery officials say a $1 million ticket was sold in Newburgh at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road.Another $1 million ticket was sold in Edison, New Jersey, at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue.The next drawing is Monday night.
EDISON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey

We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
DUMONT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

4 great places for split pea soup in NJ

One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy