Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrnjradio.com
Winning Powerball ticket for $2.04B jackpot sold in California, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey worth $50K to $1M
NEW JERSEY – One California Lottery player won the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot from the Monday, November 7, drawing. The cash value is $997.6 million. Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. Those tickets were sold...
Three $1 million Powerball tickets sold in New Jersey
Three Powerball tickets worth $1 million were sold in New Jersey, lottery officials said Tuesday after announcing a winner in the record $2.04 billion jackpot.
Did anyone win the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot?
Monday night's Powerball drawing for a jackpot worth an unprecedented $2.4 billion was delayed due to security protocols but was finally drawn Tuesday morning with one jackpot winner. Edison has had five winners during the 42 drawings leading to the record setting jackpot. The numbers drawn were 10 – 33...
15 Powerball tickets worth $150K, $50K sold at these N.J. stores
We know by now that no one across the country won Saturday’s record $1.6568 billion Powerball jackpot and that a $1 million second-prize ticket was sold at an Edison convenience store. But 15 other lucky Powerball ticket holders in New Jersey also won a significant amount of money by...
$10K Mega Millions Winner Sold At Gas Station In NJ's Largest City
A Mega Millions ticket winning $10,000 was sold in New Jersey's largest city. The winning numbers for the Friday, Nov 4, drawing were: 02, 20, 47, 55 and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 19, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02. The winning ticket was purchased from 66 Bloomfield Petroleum...
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in N.J. as jackpot hits $1.9B
No Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in Saturday’s record-breaking drawing, but one ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Jersey, the New Jersey Lottery said. The prize of Monday’s drawing is expected to reach a new high of $1.9 billion. The second-prize winning ticket –...
New Jersey Powerball winner takes home $1 million prize; 16 others won $50,000
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — While nobody won the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, a New Jersey winner took home $1 million in Saturday’s drawing, according to the Lottery. The winning million-dollar ticket was sold at the Quick Stop at 940 Inman Ave. in Edison. In addition, 16 New Jersey tickets matched four of the five white […]
Why are people seeing a 6-foot teddy bear walking across NJ?
So I’m scrolling through the New Jersey subreddit and I came across a curious mystery. Reddit user preshe8it posted this question:. “What costume is this and why is this person wearing it walking down rt 24 on. 11/7/2022?”. Route 24 runs from Morris County into Essex County. The stretch...
The best NJ day trips for this time of year
Just because it's getting colder and the days are getting shorter doesn't mean you still can't go out on day trips in New Jersey. One of the many things that are so great about Garden State is that we have places to go and things to see all year round.
$1M Powerball tickets sold in Tri-State Area; jackpot grows
NEWBURGH, N.Y. -- The record Powerball jackpot has grown to $1.9 billion after nobody hit the winning numbers Saturday night, but two people in the Tri-State Area did become millionaires.Lottery officials say a $1 million ticket was sold in Newburgh at Smokes 4 Less on North Plank Road.Another $1 million ticket was sold in Edison, New Jersey, at the Quick Stop on Inman Avenue.The next drawing is Monday night.
Serious chocoholics: Check out the NJ Chocolate Expo this weekend
There are food festivals in New Jersey, and then there are food festivals. And if you take into account that chocolate is one of the favorite foods of so many of us in this country, there’s nothing more exciting than a chocolate festival. So If you’re a chocolate lover,...
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
roi-nj.com
The easy step that will give you up to 5x your Powerball winnings – that many don’t know about
New Jersey Lottery officials would love to see someone from New Jersey win Monday night’s record Powerball lottery – a drawing that could have a jackpot of as much as $2 billion. After all, the state where the winning ticket is sold gets a cut. They also want...
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Must You Pay For Parking With A Handicapped Sticker In New Jersey?
Saturday morning, I woke to a bit of a shocker. At about 12:00 PM, I rolled myself out of bed to a knock at the door. It was my dad, SURPRISE!. We decided to hit up The Beachcomber since the weather was absolutely gorgeous this weekend. However, it was what he did while parking in Seaside that really caught my eye.
NJ phone services company pays $100M over ‘junk fees’ allegations
HOLMDEL — A Monmouth County-based home-phone services company has agreed to pay $100 million to settle allegations of deceptive and unfair practices. The Federal Trade Commission announced that it had taken action against Vonage for charging junk fees and trapping customers into unwanted subscriptions. Under terms of the deal,...
Danger at Menlo Park, NJ, veteran’s home – State keeps it open
A new report details incompetence and abuse at the state run Veterans Memorial Home at Menlo Park. State inspectors issued a finding of "immediate jeopardy," which means a threat to the lives of residents receiving care at the facility. Among the incidents cited in a 300-page report:. A patient who...
Another NJ-NY crossing is going completely cashless on Dec. 11
The Lincoln Tunnel is going completely cashless next month. That date will mark the end of cash tolls for crossing into and out of New York by vehicle — the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has been working for years towards upgrading to a cashless toll collection system at all six agency crossings.
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Lakehurst 7-Eleven Part Of Nationwide Closures
LAKEHURST – It is getting tougher and tougher to find a 7-Eleven convenience store in Ocean County. Within the last few years at least four closed their doors and now the borough’s long-time 7-Eleven has done the same. The franchise closed its Route 70 location as part of...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
68K+
Followers
20K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0