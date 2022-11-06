ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

thecomeback.com

Jon Gruden eyeing a shocking coaching return

Jon Gruden started his professional coaching career at the University of Tennessee in 1986. Nearly 37 years later, the Super Bowl champion coach reportedly wants to return to his roots by becoming the next head coach of the University of South Florida Bulls. JP Peterson, the host of The JP...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire

The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Time for Raiders to move on from QB Derek Carr

They're condemning Carr because the Raiders (2-6) are last in the AFC West and have blown three leads of 17 points or more. One reason why they've crashed is his declining play. Through eight games, Carr's completed 62.3 percent of his passes and posted an 88.5 passer rating. These numbers...
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Packers WRs frustrated with Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has been openly frustrated with his young wide receivers on multiple occasions since the offseason, and the way the quarterback has handled things is reportedly bothering some in Green Bay. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in his latest insider column on Wednesday that Rodgers has created some tension by...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFC East goes 1-1 in Week 9

Commanders 4-5 The Eagles’ victory means Philadelphia is 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Jalen Hurts has the longest winning streak for an NFL starter, dating back to his final three games of 2021, for an 11-game total currently. Hurts was pretty much flawless against the Texans,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bills have strong contingency plan at QB if Josh Allen has to miss time

The Buffalo Bills have a great contingency plan if quarterback Josh Allen misses time on the field. With the possible MVP candidate dealing with a UCL injury in his elbow, there is a possibility he will miss Sunday's game against the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. Journeyman quarterback Case Keenum would take...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Former QB spotlights Josh Allen's biggest flaw

Nine weeks into the season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the odds-on-favorites to win the NFL MVP award. However, ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes Allen's struggles in last week's loss to the New York Jets showcased his biggest flaw, competitiveness. Orlovsky and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark broke down the film from Allen's lackluster performance on Sunday and showed how the Jets preyed on the quarterback's belief in himself.
NEW YORK STATE
TheStreet

Price Rankings for NFL Tickets, Parking, Hot Dogs, Beer

You might expect the cost of attending an NFL football game to be cheapest in cities with the weakest teams, as the teams would need to keep prices down to attract fans. You also might think that teams in smaller cities would charge less, just because prices overall are lower in these cities.
Yardbarker

Giants suddenly watching a 100% healthy Kadarius Toney from afar

The New York Giants traded electric wide receiver Kadarius Toney at the trade deadline last weekend. In exchange, the Giants received the Kansas City Chiefs’ third and sixth-round selections, an unfortunate reality after Dave Gettleman spent a first-round pick on Toney just two years ago. The New York Giants...
KANSAS CITY, MO

