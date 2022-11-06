Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music City Homeless Targeted for Intervention by Metro Homeless Impact DivisionJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bluff City to Kick Off Inaugural Veterans Day Parade and Celebration of All Who ServedJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
East Tennessean
Reece Museum hosts ten-time Grammy winner
Ten-time Grammy winner and fiddler, Bobby Hicks, performed a free public concert on Nov. 3 at the Reece Museum. Hicks has over 50 years of experience as a bluegrass musician and fiddler. ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music program arranged Hick’s performance along with the Reece Museum on campus.
East Tennessean
Meet Shred Bucs: ETSU’s new skating collective
The ETSU “Shred Bucs” are a newly-formed skating group on campus that was officially established just this semester. The group was founded by juniors and avid skaters, Alex Graham and Hunter Fromm, who are now president and vice president of Shred Bucs. In the time span of just these past few weeks of the semester, they have gathered more than 50 student participants as part of their organization.
East Tennessean
ETSU welcomes new engineering club
As students settle into clubs, organizations, sports and Greek life across campus, student involvement and engagement are skyrocketing. The Engineering Club is new to this mix and is seeking to engage students under a common interest. The new organization held its first meeting on Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. in...
wcyb.com
The Good Stuff: A super surprise
A Southwest Virginia 5-year-old was recently devastated after his bike was stolen in the middle of the night. In this weeks "The Good Stuff," find out how two Washington County, Virginia deputies stepped up to become heroes for him.
Washingtonian.com
An Abortion Battle in Southwest Virginia Could Have Big Implications
Late last month, the city council in Bristol, Virginia—a small city in the southwest corner of the state—began reviewing an unusual zoning proposal: an ordinance that would restrict abortion within the city’s borders. This is among the first attempts to restrict abortion at the local level (rather than via state law) since the Supreme Court’s June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. In states like Virginia—where abortion is legal but not explicitly protected by state law—it’s not clear if or how localities can restrict abortion. The zoning proposal in Bristol “is kind of a bellwether,” says Richard Schragger, a UVA law professor who studies local government. “Once the Supreme Court overruled Roe, it opened the door to these very issues all over the country.”
supertalk929.com
Apple assists Smyth County school administrators in pinpointing ‘air-dropped’ threat
A student at Marion Senior High School has charges pending against them after law enforcement and Apple were able to determine they air-dropped a threatening message to administrators. An official report said the school was placed on an administrative hold just after the message was delivered and was lifted after...
wcyb.com
Juvenile arrested for having knife at Science Hill High School
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A male juvenile has been arrested for having a knife at Science Hill High School Friday, according to investigators. Police say after searching the student; the knife was found. The juvenile was arrested and released back into custody of his parent. There is a...
Kingsport Times-News
Final election results: Sullivan County
Sullivan County voters went to the polls Tuesday in an election that revolved around four constitutional amendments and a contested Tennessee governor's race. Locally, U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, faced opposition against Democrat Cameron Parsons. Several state representative seats in Sullivan County were unopposed.
sequoyahscribe.com
Sullivan North mural causes controversy for KCS
Kingsport City Schools recently bought the former Sullivan North building as a new home for Sevier Middle. There have been some arguments about whether or not a large mural at Sullivan North should be painted over or edited. The mural is located in the school library. Sevier is supposed to...
Johnson City Press
Watching the returns from Tuesday's midterm elections
The party faithful in Johnson City were keeping track of local and national returns from Tuesday's midterm elections. The Washington County Republican Party joined Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger, R-1st District, in keeping up with the results at Rock's Wood Fried Pizza, 3119 Bristol Highway.
supertalk929.com
Report: Johnson City teen arrested after bringing knife to school
A juvenile in Johnson City was arrested on Friday, Nov. 4th for reportedly bringing a knife to school. According to a report from Johnson City Police, school administration was advised a male student had brought the knife into school. The student was searched and the knife was found; he was...
Kingsport Times-News
Historic site where men from Sullivan County fought is collapsing
In 1862, Kingsport’s Jonathan W. Bachman returned home after serving on the staffs of both Gen. Stonewall Jackson and Gen. Robert E. Lee. He was here to assist in the raising of a new regiment, the 60th Tennessee. His efforts were successful as he raised a company of Sullivan...
wjhl.com
2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old
Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of a teenager whose family members found him dead inside his Blountville home Friday night. 2 arrests made in weekend death of 17-year-old Police have charged a 23-year-old Blountville man with first-degree murder in the death of...
wvlt.tv
Officer shoots axe-wielding man in Johnson City
Knoxville Police Department releases body camera footage from fire that sent 7 to hospital. Knoxville Cemex employee dies after coal pile collapses on him, police say. The employee was identified as Thomas Mitchell. KCS, parents ask for change of law potentially impacting third graders. A new Tennessee law now makes...
wjhl.com
Woman shot at in Johnson City, police report
Ballad, DA’s office meet over post-rape procedures …. Ballad Health will partner with the criminal justice system in a new model for aiding sexual assault victims at its hospitals — one suggested by area prosecutors, involving or led by outside partners and usually keeping victims out of emergency rooms.
Man threatened neighbor with tire iron, JCPD reports
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man has been arrested after smashing the windshield of his neighbor’s car and threatening a woman with a tire iron, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD). According to the release from the JCPD, officers responded to a reported altercation between neighbors in the 2100 Block […]
travelawaits.com
7 Reasons Outdoor Enthusiasts Love This Tennessee Mountain Resort
The highway to USA Raft Adventure Resort weaves through compact, comforting mountains. The forested Blue Ridges here do not tower or overwhelm. Under wide skies, they silently embrace you in a proud part of Appalachia. I visited the Erwin, Tennessee, resort in the burgeoning weeks of early fall, and the...
The Tomahawk
Election 2022: The Results
The ads and the campaign speeches for the hotly contested 2022 Mid-Term elections have ended. In Johnson County the polls have closed, and not surprisingly, Republicans had a very good night. Voters made their choices for Governor, and the House of Representatives. They have made their voices heard on a spate of ballot measures to amend the Tennessee constitution, and have selected their representatives for the Tennessee General Assembly in Nashville.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sullivan County, TN
While people know Sullivan County, Tennessee, as the home of country music legend Dolly Parton, there is much more to this region. Nestled in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Sullivan County offers a wealth of outdoor activities for visitors to enjoy. From hiking and camping to whitewater rafting, there...
wjhl.com
Downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week: Main Street Pizza Company
(WJHL) Amy talks with Lindsey Jones about downtown Johnson City Restaurant Week then takes us to Main Street Pizza Company for a look at their special deal for the week!. Check out Main Street Pizza Company on Facebook and for more on restaurant week please visit www.DowntownJC.com/RestaurantWeek.
