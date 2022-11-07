Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Reveals Cancer Diagnosis At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

When Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday, guitarist Andy Taylor was notably absent. His bandmates read a letter onstage, however, in which Taylor revealed to the Los Angeles crowd that he has stage 4 prostate cancer.

“Just over 4-years ago I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer,” Taylor wrote in the letter, which has since been published on Duran Duran’s website . “Many families have experienced the slow burn of this disease and of course we are no different.”

The 61-year-old added that Duran Duran has “the greatest fans a group could have” and called the induction an “exceptional accolade.” While Taylor explained that his diagnosis wasn’t “immediately” life threatening, he reminded everyone that “there is no cure.”

“Recently I was doing okay after some very sophisticated life extending treatment, that was until a week or so ago when I suffered a setback,” he wrote, “and despite the exceptional efforts of my team, I had to be honest in that both physically and mentally, I would be pushing my boundaries.”

Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon (at the podium) reads Taylor's letter at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Theo Wargo via Getty Images)

Lead singer Simon Le Bon read the heartbreaking letter after opening the ceremony with a medley of Duran Duran hits including “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “Ordinary World” with bandmates Nick Rhodes and Roger and John Taylor, according to Rolling Stone .

Andy Taylor joined the group in 1980 only to exit in 1986 — and reunited with the band in 2001 only to once again depart in 2006, according to Entertainment Weekly . He effusively chronicled in the letter how much the group “achieved and sustained for 44 years” and said that “we’ve had a privileged life.”

“Let there be no doubt I was stoked about the whole thing, even bought a new guitar with the essential whammy!” Taylor wrote. “I’m so very proud of these four brothers. I’m amazed at their durability, and I’m overjoyed at accepting this award.”

“I often doubted the day would come,” Taylor added. “I’m sure as hell glad I’m around to see the day.”

The induction ceremony will be available to stream on HBO Max on Nov. 19.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.