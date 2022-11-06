ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayre, PA

2 people killed in Sayre house fire; cause under investigation

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
The Star Gazette
The Star Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2GOK_0j0xREHp00

Two people are dead following an early morning house fire Sunday in Sayre Borough.

The Bradford County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to assist with a death investigation at 127 Bensley St. in Sayre.

Firefighters from the Sayre Fire Department and other volunteer fire departments responded around 4:07 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters found the bodies of two victims, one male and one female, inside the structure.

The identities of the two victims have not yet been determined and autopsies have been scheduled, according to the coroner's office.

Public safetyBicyclist critically injured in collision with motor vehicle in City of Elmira

For subscribersNovember 2022 is Subscriber Appreciation Month

ElectionsAppeals court upholds NY's new absentee ballot law. What ruling means for voters

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Bradford County Coroner's Office is assisting the Sayre Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Office in the investigation.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkok.com

Crews Respond to Garage Fire in Montour County

ANTHONY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – Volunteer fire crews responded to a two-alarm garage fire in Anthony Township, Montour County early Wednesday afternoon. Montour-Columbia 911 says the blaze was first reported around 12:10 p.m. at 955 Strawberry Ridge Road, and a second alarm was called minutes later. According to the...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner says one dead in SUV rock wall crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. At this time the coroner did not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Fire Breaks Out in South Waverly, Destroys Restaurant

SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (WENY) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly that required the assistance of multiple fire departments. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly-Barton fire departments responded to a fire at Reese's Restaurant last night at around 7 PM.
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut restaurant in Bradford County

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a restaurant in Bradford County Tuesday night. It started after 7 p.m. at Reese's Family Restaurant on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly, near the New York State line. The restaurant and an attached apartment were destroyed. Numerous fire companies in Bradford County...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man from Hughesville dies in crash

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A driver was killed, and his passenger was seriously injured in a crash last week in Lycoming County. The one-vehicle wreck happened last Friday afternoon on Northway Road in Eldred Township. State police said Stephen Ranck, 66, from Hughesville, died after losing control of his...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
WETM

Bicyclist in critical condition after Ithaca crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A bicyclist is in critical condition in an area trauma center after an accident involving another vehicle. The Ithaca Police Department reported that shortly before 11 PM last night a bicyclist was involved in a crash with a vehicle and is in critical condition at an area Trauma Center. The incident occurred in the 200 block of Floral Ave. Upon the arrival of emergency responders that bicyclist was found to be unconscious with injuries to their head. The bicyclist was transported to an area Trauma Center where their condition at the time of the press release was listed as critical. The driver of the vehicle that was involved is cooperating with the police investigation.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two Killed in Bradford County House Fire

SAYRE, PA (WENY) -- A fatal fire in Bradford County Sunday morning claimed the life of two people, and an investigation is underway. Fire crews responded to a house fire just after 4AM on Sunday on Bensley Street, which is in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre. According to the Bradford County Coroner, two people - one male and one female, were found dead inside the home after the fire was put out.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
binghamtonhomepage.com

Two dead in early morning house fire in Sayre

New information has been received by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office reporting the deaths of two individuals inside a Sayre residence after a fire broke out Sunday morning. According to the coroner’s office, one female and one male were found dead inside the structure after the fire was extinguished....
SAYRE, PA
whcuradio.com

IPD investigating six commercial burglaries

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Police are investigating several commercial burglaries. Police say calls were made beginning around 4:30 Tuesday morning. Officers later determined there were six commercial burglaries. Investigators say there were signs of forced entry through unlocked windows and in one case, a car was stolen and found a few blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Consecutive car crashes close Hector Street for hours Sunday

ITHACA, N.Y.—A minor pile-up involving two cars and a motor home interrupted traffic for several hours on Hector Street near Vinegar Hill. Police said that around 10:40 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, responded to a crash scene along with the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance. The initial crash was a single-car rollover incident with minor injuries, according to police.
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

NYSP: Two people killed in tractor trailer crash on I-86 off-ramp

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two people were killed in a tractor trailer crash on the Route 13 off-ramp from I-86 eastbound Monday afternoon. According to Troopers, one person was ejected, and was located in the "grass line". The other person was still inside of the truck. One person was pronounced deceased on scene, while the other was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center, where they were also pronounced deceased.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

I-86 Truck Accident Closes Exit 54 Eastbound

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) -- One person was injured this evening when a tractor trailer went off the exit 54 exit ramp going eastbound on the I-86. According to officials from the Town and Country Fire Department, the driver of the truck was injured and still inside the vehicle awaiting transport to a local hospital.
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

SIx Burglaries Reported on November 8

On the morning of 11/8/22 beginning at approximately 4:30AM, Ithaca Police Officers began to respond to several calls to service that were determined to be commercial burglaries. Currently there have been 6 reported commercial burglaries, some via forced entry and others through unlocked windows. One of these burglaries resulted in the theft of a vehicle that was later located several blocks away.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car

NOV. 7 UPDATE: Elmira Police have released more information on the crash that left sent one man to the hospital over the weekend. EPD said the man on the bicycle was William Garris, Jr., 31, from Elmira. He was issued a citation for passing a Steady Red Signal, according to police. As of Nov. 7, […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Star Gazette

The Star Gazette

983
Followers
336
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Elmira New York News - stargazette.com is the home page of Elmira New York with in depth and updated Elmira local news.

 http://stargazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy