2 people killed in Sayre house fire; cause under investigation

Two people are dead following an early morning house fire Sunday in Sayre Borough.

The Bradford County Coroner's Office confirmed it was called to assist with a death investigation at 127 Bensley St. in Sayre.

Firefighters from the Sayre Fire Department and other volunteer fire departments responded around 4:07 a.m. for reports of a residential structure fire.

Once the flames were extinguished, firefighters found the bodies of two victims, one male and one female, inside the structure.

The identities of the two victims have not yet been determined and autopsies have been scheduled, according to the coroner's office.

Public safetyBicyclist critically injured in collision with motor vehicle in City of Elmira

For subscribersNovember 2022 is Subscriber Appreciation Month

ElectionsAppeals court upholds NY's new absentee ballot law. What ruling means for voters

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Bradford County Coroner's Office is assisting the Sayre Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal's Office in the investigation.

Follow Jeff Murray on Twitter @SGJeffMurray. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.