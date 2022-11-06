Effective: 2022-11-09 19:50:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-09 22:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Eastern Magic Valley; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region; Lower Snake River Plain; Marsh and Arbon Highlands; Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW IS CREATING SLICK ROADS AND VISIBILITY DOWN TO UNDER 1 MILE AT TIMES At 846 PM MST, an area of heavy snow was located from near Palisades to the Pocatello area to near Malta, moving northeast at 30 mph. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Swan Valley, Malta, Chesterfield, Blackfoot Reservoir, Wayan, Palisades, Chubbuck, Aberdeen, Inkom, Downey, Arimo and Rockland. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one half inch to one inch per hour or more in this area of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. We are seeing several areas becoming slick due to quick accumulations of snow. Spotty gusts over 25 mph are also contributing to poor conditions. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO