Winter Weather Advisory issued for Wasatch Back by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511.`) (`f`, `or winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.`) Target Area: Wasatch Back WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Storm total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches. * WHERE...In Utah, Wasatch Back. In Wyoming, Southwest Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions remain possible through early Thursday.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-09 22:29:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-10 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Storm total accumulations of 1 to 2 feet with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of winter driving conditions remain possible through early Thursday.
