Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray Return ‘On The Horizon’, Ilya Samsonov Awaiting MRI Results (Knee)

By David Alter
 3 days ago

Matt Murray is scheduled to join the Maple Leafs at practice on Tuesday for the first time since suffering an adductor injury last month.

RALEIGH — Although the Toronto Maple Leafs have added another goaltender to the mix, Keith Petruzzelli’s opportunity with the big club may not last very long.

Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe says Matt Murray’s return from an adductor injury is “on the horizon” and is expected to join the team for practice on Tuesday.

“Matt’s progressed very well,” Keefe said. “His return isn’t too far away.”

The Maple Leafs signed Petruzzelli to a two-year, entry-level contract and called him up to back up Erik Kallgren against the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. The move was necessary after Ilya Samsonov injured his knee in the second period of the team’s 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Without their first and second-string goaltenders, Keefe’s interest in Murray’s recovery heightened after Samsonov’s injury on Saturday.

The head coach wouldn’t put a timeline of when he expects Murray to return.

“Physically he’s feeling very good and is ahead of schedule in that sense,” Keefe said of Murray. “It’s just a matter of him making sure he gets the proper reps and things like that.”

Murray injured suffered an adductor injury while taking the morning skate ahead of his scheduled start against his former team, the Ottawa Senators. He has played in just one game this season, a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 12.

Murray’s possible return will certainly limit the opportunity, if any, for Petruzzelli to see any action with the Leafs. Kallgren is still looking for his first win of the season.

“He’s looked great and works his ass off every day,” Calle Jarnkrok said of Kallgren. “He came up big for us yesterday.”

The Swedish goaltender made seven saves against the Bruins to help preserve a 2-1 victory, with Samsonov getting credit for the ‘W’.

As for Samsonsov, the Maple Leafs are awaiting the results of an MRI for the Russian goaltender. He injured his knee while trying to save a Brad Marchand penalty-shot opportunity on Saturday.

Samsonov was placed on IR reserve to create a roster spot for Petruzzelli, but will miss more than the seven days required.

“We’ll know the full extent of it maybe today or tomorrow,” Keefe added. “We see you guys Tuesday and you’ll know then.”

