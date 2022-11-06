ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

14 Ohio Deer Hunters Slapped With Combined 122 Criminal Charges, Over $70K in Fines

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4THrHB_0j0xQCd000
(Getty Images/ Angie Birmingham / 500px)

Ohio officials are closing a massive case regarding criminal activity surrounding one company’s white-tailed deer commercialization. These particular charges have named deer hunters in areas spanning multiple Ohio counties. Even stretching over state lines.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resource officials has announced that it has closed a case against 14 area deer hunters who falsified information in the commercialization of harvested white-tailed deer. These deer hunters are also facing multiple charges and tens of thousands in fines.

The 14 individuals are charged with 122 charges. These charges include various felonies and misdemeanors the Ohio Department of Natural Resource officials note. Among these charges are grand theft, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, falsification, and tampering with records. The deer hunters were also brought up on charges of possession of untagged deer parts. Charges also include hunting with an illegal implement, and complicity in illegal wildlife sales.

Ohio Officials Seized Multiple Records And Venison Processing Equipment During The Investigation

The defendants have been ordered to pay restitution fees and fines of $70,013.14. Furthermore, the defendants are facing hunting license revocations for as long as 63 years. They are also ordered to cover an additional $6.700 in court costs as a result of these investigations and the resulting charges.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources note that over one thousand items had been seized during the investigation. Some of these seized items include venison, venison processing equipment, and deer harvest records. The officials also uncovered deer mounts and antlers as well as hunting implements as a result of the investigation. Investigators also note that a stolen rifle, firearm suppressors, and moonshine were also uncovered in the investigation.

The Investigation Crossed State Lines And Looked At Deer Hunters Who Created False Records And Tages

The investigation focused on A & E Deer Processing in Gallia County Ohio. As many as five search warrants were executed in the area by the Division of Wildlife officials at the start of the investigation. Additional warrants in this investigation which came to a close in the winter of 2020 were executed in Pennsylvania by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources began the investigation when area deer hunters were suspected of falsifying documents to illegally process the game. These tactics were also applied to illegally exceed the state hunting limits. Those accused were also investigated for stealing legally obtained venison from customers who brought their deer into the business for processing.

The officials behind the investigation have determined that the business operators and the criminals in these cases operated on multiple false claims. This includes falsely game-checking deer and creating false harvest records. The accused have also used these tactics in efforts to exceed state deer hunting limits.

Comments / 20

Roger Eriksen
3d ago

As a deer hunter, I say well done to the Conservation Officers. Those charged (if found guilty) are not 'hunters', but criminal poachers!

Reply
20
Guest
2d ago

They aren’t deer hunters but poachers! They are one of the lowest forms of outdoor creatures. Hunters are on the plus side of conservationists!

Reply
2
Related
Field & Stream

Ohio Deer Processors Convicted in Massive Poaching and “Whitetail Deer Commercialization” Case

On Thursday, November 3, Ohio officials convicted 14 defendants of more than 100 felony and misdemeanor charges in one of the state’s largest whitetail deer commercialization cases on record. The conviction stemmed from a lengthy investigation conducted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife that spanned multiple states and involved several law enforcement agencies. All told, the offenders paid over $70,000 in fines and restitution, according to an ODNR statement.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Wrongfully convicted men sue state of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men wrongfully convicted of attempted murder are suing Ohio for wrongful imprisonment. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton spent 15 years in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. “Its ruined our life,” said Sutton. “I had a full ride to college and just this...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer

Republican incumbents won the day in races for Ohio’s attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer, according to unofficial general election results. Attorney General Dave Yost fought back attacks for his role in the abortion ban now indefinitely blocked in Ohio, and reports of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled out of state for […] The post Ohio Republicans sweep reelections of attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, and treasurer appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
thepostathens.com

Rape reported in Hoover House

The Ohio University Police Department reported that a rape occurred on Saturday in Hoover House. The incident was reported early Saturday morning around 2 a.m. The suspect was known to the victim. No other information was available at press time.
Outsider.com

90-Year-Old Idaho Woman Celebrates 80th Hunting Season With a Mule Deer Buck

When you have 80 years of experience hunting mule deer, it’s not a question of if you take down a buck but rather, how often. Recently, Idaho hunter Mildred Bryant celebrated her 90th birthday, but just as significant was the fact that she was able to ring in her 80th rifle season by taking down an impressive mule deer buck. She’s a living reminder that age really is just a reminder and that you’re never too old to enjoy the great outdoors.
MALTA, ID
WOWK 13 News

Scioto County, Ohio sees major brush fire damage

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Scioto County engineer officials spent Wednesday repairing Duck Run Road after a brush fire caused thousands of dollars worth of damages. Officials had to replace multiple culverts under the road that were burned by the fires. “We got plastic culverts running under the road and it caught them on fire […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
10TV

'It can be dangerous': How Customs and Border Protection officers stop illegal enterprises from fueling crime in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is a team of people who cannot wait for the clock to strike midnight. “We’re looking for that needle in a stack of needles, right?” said Richard Gillespie, Port Director for Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Cincinnati. “We see thousands and thousands and thousands of shipments every day and my team are experts at sniffing out and finding that stuff that doesn’t need to come into the United States.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews were fighting a large brush fire Tuesday night in the Lucasville area of Scioto County, according to our crew at the scene. Neighbors tell WSAZ the fire broke out around 6 p.m. There was thick smoke in the air as cars drove by Duck...
LUCASVILLE, OH
WFMJ.com

Nan Whaley issues statement on DeWine's reelection

Ohio's Democratic candidate for Governor, Nan Whaley has issued a statement on the reelection of Republican Governor, Mike DeWine. According to the statement, Whaley says while the results weren't what she was hoping for, she still has hope for Ohio, but says Ohioans deserve better than what they are getting.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Ohio

Ohio has around 50,000 small lakes and ponds. The state also has various rivers and creeks. The Ohio River runs across the state, while Lake Erie borders it on the north. With so much water, it goes without saying that Ohio has some excellent fishing. Whether fishing on one of the best lakes in the state or at a private pond, there are endless places to fish in Ohio. All of this adds up to an exciting fishing expedition just waiting to happen.
OHIO STATE
Terry Mansfield

Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways

Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

581K+
Followers
65K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy