For an up-and-down Washington Capitals team, the goaltending tandem had been among the bright spots in the early stages of their 2022-23 campaign. But in a 4-1 loss Wednesday to the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena, starting netminder Darcy Kuemper wasn't sharp, particularly in an ugly second period. That allowed Pittsburgh (5-6-2) to snap a seven-game losing streak.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 HOURS AGO