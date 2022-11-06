Read full article on original website
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn takes down Sam Houston to open 2022-2023 season
Auburn women’s basketball started its regular season off in the right direction as they took down Sam Houston 90-76 Tuesday night. Harris’s starters included freshmen Kaitlyn Duhon, Sydney Shaw, and Kharyssa Richardson alongside returning starters senior Honesty Scott-Grayson and junior Aicha Coulibaly. However, Auburn was without the help...
Cadillac Williams on 1st home game as Auburn’s head coach: ‘You can’t make this up’
Cadillac Williams has made the run through the south end zone tunnel at Jordan-Hare Stadium 52 times during his life — 27 as a player, 25 more as an assistant coach at Auburn. None of those will have prepared Williams for the one he’ll make Saturday evening, when Auburn...
247Sports
For new AD John Cohen, 'the f-word' is paramount in Auburn's coaching search
AUBURN, Alabama — John Cohen dropped the f-word a few times when discussing Auburn’s ongoing coaching search. No one gasped, though. Only a few chuckles. “I’m going to use the f-word: fit,” Cohen said with a smile during his first Auburn press conference Tuesday. “And everybody uses it. But it’s real.”
RoT believes former USC HC, current Auburn football target better than last 4 Tigers coaches
Reign of Troy’s Evan Desai believes that Lane Kiffin would not only be an upgrade over the recently-fired Bryan Harsin — an opinion anyone with a pair of eyes who has seen an Auburn football game since the start of the 2021 season besides this past Saturday’s Mississippi State matchup shares as well — but that he’d be the best Tigers coach of the 21st century if he were hired.
Auburn Plainsman
EDITORIAL | Auburn Athletics is "On to Victory"
In July this year, a collective, “On To Victory,” was launched to provide Auburn University student-athletes with the opportunity to profit off their name, image and likeness. On To Victory bought out Auburn’s previous leading collective, NIL-Auburn, and the key differences between the two might just change Auburn...
Auburn Plainsman
How sports psychologists help student athletes on and off the field
Mental health plays a crucial role in an athlete’s performance, but who helps that student-athlete reach their full potential on and off the field or court?. When sports psychologists at Auburn determine whether or not an athlete is mentally ready, the student-athlete falls along a spectrum rather than being considered healthy versus unhealthy.
mageenews.com
The Tuskegee Golden Tigers Win their 97th Homecoming Game in 2 OT
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Golden SKEGEE Tigers 🐅 defeated Miles College Golden Bears in a double overtime Saturday, November 5, 2022. The Homecoming game was played on new turf.
Opelika-Auburn News
Libertarian candidate challenges Republican incumbent for local State Representative position
The Alabama midterm elections are coming up on Tuesday. While most eyes are on the senate and governor race, other elected positions are also up for grabs. One of importance for Auburn residents is State Representative for District 79 which covers the Auburn area. Incumbent Republican Joe Lovvorn, who has held the position for six years, is being challenged by Libertarian candidate Amanda Frison. Read on below to learn more about the two candidates.
Auburn Plainsman
"Legally Blonde" comes to Auburn
The sisters of Delta Nu at UCLA crowded around Elle Woods, their sorority’s president, as she hysterically bawled. Why would her boyfriend, Warner, break up with her because she “wasn’t serious enough?” She had a 4.0 average! Sure, she was in fashion merchandising, and her future wasn’t at the top of her priorities, but she was “seriously in love with him!”
Auburn Plainsman
Auburn City Council sworn in, Witten remains mayor pro tem
On Monday afternoon, members of the newest iteration of the Auburn City Council were sworn into their respective offices in front of a crowd almost exclusively comprised of smiling family members and city government officials. Ward 3 Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten was unanimously voted on to remain...
6 Alabama Cities With Extremely High Syphilis Rates
I'm in no way happy to be delivering this news. Once again Alabama tops some sort of list. Unfortunately this time it's not the type of list we would like. Somehow we managed to put 6 Alabama cities in the top 100 with the highest spread of STDs. And if...
WTVM
Drew Ferguson wins re-election to Georgia’s 3rd district
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Drew Ferguson has been re-elected to Congress in Georgia’s 3rd district. Ferguson, a Republican, defeated Democrat Val Almonord in Tuesday’s 2022 midterms. Ferguson was first elected to Congress in 2017, representing a district that stretches from Atlanta’s southern suburbs to the northern...
wrbl.com
Weather Aware late Thursday and Veterans Day for steady winds and heavy rain
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Weather Aware late Thursday and Veterans Day for steady winds and heavy rain. Our Georgia counties all south and east of Columbus will potentially experience stronger gusts up to 40-45…While the rest of us will see steady winds of 15-30. The main hazards will be heavy bursts...
Young woman shot in Auburn, police searching for shooter
A Saturday morning shooting in Auburn sends a young woman to the hospital with serious injuries, as police look for her suspected shooter.
Opelika-Auburn News
Nov. 8 election: Jay Hovey and Sherri Reese face off to be State Senator of District 27
Democrat Sherri Reese and Republican Jay Hovey are the two candidates running for the position to be State Senator of District 27 in the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. District 27 is made up of parts of Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties. Democrat Sherri Reese. Reese, 49, was born...
WTVM
One More Warm Day Until Fall Returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mild night in store with a teeny tiny chance for showers in the early evening hours. Heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with just a few passing clouds in the sky - great weather to watch the lunar eclipse occurring from 5:15-6:45 AM ET! The latter part of the day will be warm again, but not as muggy as the past few days as gusty winds bring in some cooler and drier air. A nice afternoon to get out and vote! Tuesday night temps will get back into the upper 40s again. Wednesday afternoon will be much more fall-like with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Pleasant conditions remain Thursday, but by the evening we will see moisture build back in as subtropical storm (possibly hurricane) Nicole moves inland. This will bring a chance for showers and storms into Friday. By Saturday a strong front will push through the Valley leaving us dry and much cooler for the last part of the weekend. Sunday’s highs are projected to be in the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s again heading into the next work week! Conditions remain dry for the first part of that week, with the next chance for showers not until Wednesday.
22-year-old in serious condition after Auburn shooting
A 22-year-old woman is in serious but stable condition after a Saturday shooting in Auburn, according to a news release. The Auburn Police Department responded to East Alabama Medical Center’s Free-Standing Emergency Department at an undetermined time Saturday in reference to a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
Auburn Police arrest man in weekend shooting of 22-year-old woman
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say a 22-year-old woman remains in serious condition after being shot over the weekend. Investigators have arrested Tyrondre Antravius Dowdell, 28, on a felony warrant charging him with domestic violence first degree. During the investigation, Dowdell was developed as the suspect in the Nov. 5 shooting in the 400 block […]
74-year-old man dies in wreck on rural Alabama roadway
A 74-year-old Alabama man has died in a Monday afternoon wreck west of Montgomery. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man. Preston E. Taylor, 74, was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving...
