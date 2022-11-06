Read full article on original website
New development looks to highlight history of Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — More progress has been happening in Pine Bluff— and a new development slated for downtown will look to shine a light on a piece of history there. "You have to help a community learn its own history, even before you introduce that history to others," said Jimmy Cunningham with the Jefferson County National Heritage Trails Task Force.
ualr.edu
White Honored as UA Little Rock Alum Making a Difference
UA Little Rock alumna Adena White is an experienced public relations professional who always wanted to tell strategic stories that make an impact. In 2017, White founded Blackbelt Media, the producer of the award-winning Blackbelt Voices podcast. Since the podcast started in 2019, it has been featured by Apple Podcasts, Oprah Daily, and Vanity Fair for its thought-provoking storytelling that honors Black history and celebrates Southern Black culture.
talkbusiness.net
Colliers closes $16.5M sale of industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock
Colliers Arkansas announced the sale Tuesday (Nov. 8) of two industrial/flex buildings in Little Rock totaling 178,900 square feet. The nearly 15-acre property, known as Bowman Plaza I and II, traded for $16.5 million. The purchase price equals $92.23 per square foot. According to a news release, MCC Self Storage...
talkbusiness.net
UAMS, Lyon College to collaborate on state dental school
Lyon College, in collaboration with OneHealth Education Group, announced its plans in April to develop Arkansas’s first dental and veterinary medicine schools. Recently, Lyon College and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) outlining a scope of collaboration. “We are thrilled to work...
talkbusiness.net
Embattled Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. wins re-election
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., whose administration endured intense scrutiny this election year for a lack of transparency, questionable contracts, a derailed music festival, and rising crime, won comfortably in his re-election bid for a second four-year term. In unofficial results, Scott won 20,961 votes to second-place finisher Steve...
Frank Scott Jr. wins reelection for Little Rock mayor, Landers concedes
Little Rock voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide whose vision the city will follow into the future.
University of Arkansas
100th Homecoming Queen and Seventh King Crowned Nov. 5
The Associated Student Government and Arkansas Alumni Association announced Karlie Barnett and Jason Collins as the 2022 Homecoming Queen and King and crowned them at the 2022 Homecoming football game hosted at the Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. Barnett of Little Rock, a senior political science and...
How does a dry county become wet in Arkansas?
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The day after an election there’s always winners and losers who may want to celebrate with an adult beverage or drown their sorrows. The trip to the store could vary in distance. How far of a drive to purchase alcohol depends on which county you live in.
KARK
At Luxe The Salon your hair is your crown
We talk with the BOSS lady of the salon world; Alysha J. Her salon has been voted the best in North Little Rock for four straight years. She shares a few secrets to success. “Imagine a world where endless creativity meets impeccable customer service, where professionalism partners with passionate stylists to create an unforgettable hair experience for all women who deserve and enjoy the finer things. Luxe The Salon, an upscale hair salon, is turning that vision into a reality. Located in North Little Rock, Arkansas, Luxe specializes in all weaving techniques, hair coloring, natural styles, protective styles, and more!”
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Saline County, AR
Saline County offers a wide variety of activities, and the local community members are all warm and welcoming. The active salt production industry inspired the county's extraordinary name in the area back in the day. The county provides many opportunities for outdoor leisure and scenic sights with its mountainous terrain...
talkbusiness.net
Central Arkansas legislative races good for incumbents; Conway House race decided by 4 votes
If you ever wondered if your vote counts, the House District 56 race in Conway is the poster child for voting. Incumbent Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway, won his challenge from Republican Trent Minner by 4 votes. The unofficial results in the race with all votes counted were:. House District 56.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Little Rock mayoral candidates push through final days of campaigning
Four candidates are running for Little Rock mayor. On the final day of early voting, they each pitched their vision for the capitol city's future.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. ordered to testify in court
In an order filed Tuesday afternoon, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. has been ordered to testify in court.
uams.edu
UAMS College of Medicine Student Shines on “The Voice”
Nov. 4, 2022 | Nov. 4, 2022 | First-year medical student Andrew Igbokidi is on the path to a promising career. But whether that career will be medicine or music — or perhaps a combination of both — is yet to be determined. In early August, as the...
neareport.com
Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests
LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
Renaissance Faire brings in thousands of Arkansans
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — For about four years now the Renaissance Faire in Hot Springs has been drawing in large crowds, and this year organizers of the event said they had one of the largest crowds they've ever seen. “As of right now we're looking at roughly about 12,000...
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
KATV
As the mayor celebrates reelection victory, LR police investigate the city's 74th homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. celebrates his reelection victory, Little Rock police are investigating the city's 74th homicide of the year on Wednesday morning. According to police, the homicide occurred in the 4600 block of Grand Avenue, just north of Charles Bussey Avenue. "Please make...
Ballot concerns at the polls in Saline County regarding Issue 4
Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.
