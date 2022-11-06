Read full article on original website
Related
wdet.org
Why state Democrats scored big in the 2022 Midterms
There are a few things that have availed themselves in the state Midterm Election results. Michiganders have chosen to enshrine reproductive rights in the state’s constitution. The other two proposals passed as well, increasing financial transparency among state representatives and expanding voting rights. Michigan Democrats also had an historic...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan’s midterm election results so far
Tens of thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s general election. Results were slow to come in through the night because of large numbers of absentee ballots that had to be counted. Just about a third of Wayne County precincts were counted by 1 a.m. Here’s what we know at this point.
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne State University Board of Governors
Voters will decide who will serve on the next Wayne State University Board of Governors on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media...
wdet.org
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on election safety, re-election bid
The midterm election is just a day away and things are heating up in Michigan. For the first time in over three decades, Democrats have a chance to win the state Senate in addition to the state House. Meanwhile, the performance of Republicans in Michigan could signal the direction of the party nationally going forward.
wdet.org
Stevens wins re-election in Michigan’s 11th Congressional District
Democratic incumbent Haley Stevens will once again represent Michigan’s 11th Congressional District. She defeated her opponent, Republican Mark Ambrose, by 22 percentage points. Stevens spoke to supporters at the Fifth Avenue bar in Royal Oak Tuesday night, shortly after the Associated Press called her as the winner. “I’m just...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan voters head to the polls on Election Day
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Thousands of Detroiters have headed out to their polling places today for Michigan’s midterm elections. Several statewide positions and proposals are on the ballot. Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer is running against Republican challenger Tudor Dixon and candidates from four other parties.
wdet.org
A political scientist assesses midterms and party differences in Michigan
The November 8 election is tomorrow and polls are showing leads by the Democrats in the Michigan races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state narrowing. In a year that saw public uproar over the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe, election deniers running on many ballots and several unconventional GOP candidates — there was a time when many thought the Democrats had a good shot at possibly winning majorities nationally in the House and Senate. That seems to no longer be true.
wdet.org
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne County Executive
Voters will decide who will serve as the next Wayne County Executive on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we maintain...
wdet.org
MichMash: Don’t sleep on your local school board race
Michigan’s midterm election is this week, and the typically quiet school board races have become very active across the state. In this episode of MichMash, Cheyna Roth sits down with The Advance’s Allison Donahue to talk about what happens when politics come into play in non-partisan school board races, and why you shouldn’t sleep on your local school board candidates.
Comments / 0