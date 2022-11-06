The November 8 election is tomorrow and polls are showing leads by the Democrats in the Michigan races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state narrowing. In a year that saw public uproar over the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe, election deniers running on many ballots and several unconventional GOP candidates — there was a time when many thought the Democrats had a good shot at possibly winning majorities nationally in the House and Senate. That seems to no longer be true.

