Michigan State

fox2detroit.com

Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1

(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
wdet.org

Why state Democrats scored big in the 2022 Midterms

There are a few things that have availed themselves in the state Midterm Election results. Michiganders have chosen to enshrine reproductive rights in the state’s constitution. The other two proposals passed as well, increasing financial transparency among state representatives and expanding voting rights. Michigan Democrats also had an historic...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Proposal 3 passes in Michigan: When will it take effect? What’s next?

Michigan voters collectively passed Proposal 3 in this week’s general election, effectively codifying abortion rights for people in the state under the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the legal right to abortion and...
wdet.org

Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights

Voters in Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state’s constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it before the voters. It puts a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion that had been blocked in court but could have been revived. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.
The Associated Press

2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers

LANS (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election. In the attorney general race, Democrat Dana Nessel is seeking a second term against GOP challenger Matthew DePerno, a former tax lawyer who is under investigation by a Michigan special prosecutor for allegedly gaining unlawful access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan’s ban on gay marriage when she first ran in 2018. She became the first Democrat to hold the office since 2002. She has campaigned, like other Democrats in the state, on her opposition to Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban that was triggered when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year. Nessel refused to defend the state in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan that asserted the law was unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect.
The Detroit Free Press

Proposal 3: Michigan voters embrace abortion rights amendment

Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Michigan voters approved an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution, according to unofficial election night results. Proposal 3 establishes a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" which includes − but is not limited to − the right to seek abortion. It also protects a right to contraception and infertility care, for instance. ...
michiganchronicle.com

2022 Michigan General Election Results

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Michigan Supreme Court

Voters will decide which two candidates will serve on Michigan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we...
abc57.com

What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan

NOW: What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan. Heading into the final hours before election day, Michigan gubernatorial candidates are making their final pitches to voters. Both democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and republican candidate, Tudor Dixon, met with supporters respectively on Sunday. Whitmer...
