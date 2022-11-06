Read full article on original website
2022 election results: Michigan voters approve Proposal 1 on term limits, public financial disclosure
Michigan voters have voted in favor of a ballot proposal that will amend term limits for Michigan legislators and regulate public financial disclosure from some elected officials. Candidate. Votes. %. 2,288,81556%. 1,821,48344%. 92.6% of Precincts Reporting. (4,344 / 4,690) In the weeks leading up to Election Day, a majority of...
Michigan Election Results: Voters approve Proposal 1
(FOX 2) - Voters approved Proposal 1, which requires financial disclosures and changes term limits for Michigan elected officials. Members of the legislature, the governor, the lieutenant governor, the secretary of state, and the attorney general will be required to file financial disclosures showing their sources of income, gifts, assets, and more. They must also disclose the roles they hold in organizations.
Why state Democrats scored big in the 2022 Midterms
There are a few things that have availed themselves in the state Midterm Election results. Michiganders have chosen to enshrine reproductive rights in the state’s constitution. The other two proposals passed as well, increasing financial transparency among state representatives and expanding voting rights. Michigan Democrats also had an historic...
Proposal 1 passes in Michigan, changing term limits for legislature, AP projects
Michigan’s legislators will now have new term limits and financial disclosure reports after voters passed Proposal 1 during the 2022 Midterm Elections, according to an Associated Press projection.
Election results analysis: What's next for Michigan
WATCH: WMU Cooley Law Professor, Michael McDaniel, joined us live via Zoom with more on how elections turned out across the state.
Michigan Democrats flip House, Senate in 2022 midterm
It was a historic night for Democrats on Election Day. They have flipped both chambers of the Michigan Legislature from Republican to Democrat, opening a lot of doors for Dems.
Michigan 2022 election results: State Senate
Below are live race results for Michigan’s state Senate races in the 2022 general election. Governor, AG, SOS, ballots | U.S. House | State House.
Michigan 2022 election results: State House districts 1-55
Below are live race results for Michigan’s state House, districts 1-55, in the 2022 general election. A link to results for districts 56-110 follows. State House (56-110) | Gov., AG, SOS, ballots | U.S. House. STATE RACES. LOCAL RACES.
As election results roll in, here’s where Michigan’s midterms stand
With polls now closed over most of Michigan, there’s nothing to do but sit and wait for results – which state election officials warn might not be known until the following day. Election administrators caution that full unofficial results won’t be available until 24 hours after polls close....
Recapping the election: Democrats in charge in Lansing, a northern Michigan House district turns blue, some GOP incumbents hold on
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer led a ticket that won a historic sweep of election victories Tuesday night, putting Democrats in control of Lansing. This is the first time that’s happened in four decades. In a formal victory speech Wednesday, Whitmer spoke about some goals for the coming four years. “Our...
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan: When will it take effect? What’s next?
Michigan voters collectively passed Proposal 3 in this week’s general election, effectively codifying abortion rights for people in the state under the Michigan Constitution. Proposal 3, also known as the Reproductive Freedom for All initiative, is a proposed constitutional amendment that would protect the legal right to abortion and...
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Wayne State University Board of Governors
Voters will decide who will serve on the next Wayne State University Board of Governors on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media...
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race.
Michigan voters approve protecting abortion rights
Voters in Michigan enshrined abortion rights in the state’s constitution — joining Democratic California and Vermont in taking that step. Supporters of the push to protect abortion rights in Michigan collected more signatures than any other ballot initiative in state history to get it before the voters. It puts a definitive end to a 1931 ban on abortion that had been blocked in court but could have been revived. It also affirms the right to make pregnancy-related decisions about abortion and other reproductive services such as birth control without interference.
2 Michigan races pit incumbent Democrats vs election deniers
LANS (AP) — Democrats hope to keep control of two key Michigan statewide offices Tuesday, as the incumbent attorney general and secretary of state both face challenges from Republicans endorsed by former President Donald Trump and who have embraced his lies about the 2020 election. In the attorney general race, Democrat Dana Nessel is seeking a second term against GOP challenger Matthew DePerno, a former tax lawyer who is under investigation by a Michigan special prosecutor for allegedly gaining unlawful access to voting machines after the 2020 election. Nessel, a former prosecutor-turned-civil rights lawyer, was best known for her successful fight to overturn Michigan’s ban on gay marriage when she first ran in 2018. She became the first Democrat to hold the office since 2002. She has campaigned, like other Democrats in the state, on her opposition to Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban that was triggered when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade earlier this year. Nessel refused to defend the state in a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Michigan that asserted the law was unconstitutional and blocked it from taking effect.
Live election updates- Polls now closed in Michigan; officials report 'strong turnout'
(FOX 2) - With polls now closed, results should begin coming up, though you most likely won't know the winners of big races for another 24 hours. Absentee ballots are expected to delay results. Keep up with all the updates from Election Day below. The polls may close at 8,...
Proposal 3: Michigan voters embrace abortion rights amendment
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Michigan voters approved an amendment to enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution, according to unofficial election night results. Proposal 3 establishes a "fundamental right to reproductive freedom" which includes − but is not limited to − the right to seek abortion. It also protects a right to contraception and infertility care, for instance. ...
2022 Michigan General Election Results
Wayne County Executive Warren Evans wins the primary election with 160,105 (95.83%) votes, according to City of Detroit unofficial results. On Tuesday, voters across Michigan made their voices heard on critical races, issues, and candidates on the 2022 general election season ballot. This election has shaped up to be a...
Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Michigan Supreme Court
Voters will decide which two candidates will serve on Michigan’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, November 8. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are counted. Trusted, accurate, up-to-date. WDET strives to make our journalism accessible to everyone. As a public media institution, we...
What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan
NOW: What to know about Gubernatorial race and proposal ballots before midterm elections in Michigan. Heading into the final hours before election day, Michigan gubernatorial candidates are making their final pitches to voters. Both democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer, and republican candidate, Tudor Dixon, met with supporters respectively on Sunday. Whitmer...
