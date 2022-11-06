The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sheriff Charles Blackwood said at a press conference Monday that Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18., the day the two teens were found dead. On Oct. 5, Delaware’s Streets Task Force apprehended Ross and he was sent back to North Carolina, where he was detained in early October for...

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO