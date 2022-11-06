Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties are working to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or lack of signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. The efforts by elections officials in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are in response to state Supreme Court orders in recent days that said mail-in ballots may not be counted if they lack accurate handwritten dates on the exterior envelopes. It's unclear just how many ballots are at issue across the state. Democrats are far more likely than Republicans to vote by mail. The numbers of mail-in ballots are large enough that they might matter in a close race, such as the contest between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
Voters choosing new rep in redrawn Nashville district
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennesseans are choosing whether far-right conservative Andy Ogles or Democratic state Sen. Heidi Campbell will represent Nashville's newly carved up congressional district. Republicans are hoping to flip a seat in their push to reclaim control of the U.S. House ever since they split Nashville into three congressional districts. The move led to the retirement of longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper, creating an open race in the new 5th Congressional District. No debate or forums took place between the two, prompting Campbell to accuse Ogles of ignoring at least seven invitations.
Judge again rules parts of New York gun law unconstitutional
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A federal judge for a second time declared portions of New York’s new gun law unconstitutional, including state rules that restrict carrying firearms in public parks and places of worship. The preliminary injunction Monday from U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby is legal setback for Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers, who quickly rewrote handgun licensing laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. Suddaby halted the state police and local officials named in the lawsuit from enforcing multiple provisions of the law.
Georgia's dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Brian Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP as he celebrates his reelection as governor. Kemp overcame attacks by President Donald Trump, demolished a primary challenge from a former U.S. senator and again vanquished Democrat Stacey Abrams. The performance came even as Kemp was often underestimated. But he avoided attacking Trump and used his office to bolster his standings, signing conservative legislation while spending heavily. she was unable to overcome the advantages Kemp built up. Kemp’s favorability ratings consistently topped those of Abrams in polls, reflecting years of Republican attacks on Abrams.
GOP's Zeldin looks to block Hochul's path to history in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win an election for governor in New York. But first she has to get past Republican U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin. Hochul became the state's first female governor last year after her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned. Now the Democrat is trying to get voters to send her to a full term. Zeldin has focused his campaign on crime as he vies to become the state’s first Republican elected to lead the state in two decades. New Yorkers haven't elected a Republican governor since Gov. George Pataki won a third term in 2002.
SC Gov. McMaster seeks reelection, bidding to make history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is facing voters one last time, seeking to become the longest-serving governor his state has ever had. The Republican McMaster faces Democrat Joe Cunningham in Tuesday's election. The state hasn’t elected a Democratic governor since 1998. The 75-year-old McMaster is running for a second full term, which would give him 10 years in office since he finished the final two years of Nikki Haley's term. Cunningham is 40 years old and has taken up the age issue head-on. He has proposed a constitutional amendment to require South Carolina officeholders to leave their jobs at age 72.
New D-I member Queens University edges Marshall 83-82
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kenny Dye had 24 points and made the go-ahead layup with nine seconds left and new Division-I member Queens University held on for an 83-82 victory over Marshall in a season opener. Marshall would get two contested opportunities under the basket, but couldn’t sink the game-winner as the Royals pulled off the victory in their first Division I game. Taevion Kinsey finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for the Thundering Herd.
