BBC
World Cup 2022: Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil squad but Roberto Firmino misses out
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has been named in Brazil's squad for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar but Liverpool's Roberto Firmino has been left out. Martinelli, 21, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, while Firmino, 31, misses out despite six goals in 12 games. Striker...
Alan Shearer Names The 26 Players He Thinks Should Be In England's World Cup Squad
Shearer believes that Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson should go to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Southampton set to appoint Nathan Jones after sacking Ralph Hasenhüttl
Southampton are primed to appoint Nathan Jones as Ralph Hasenhüttl’s successor after being granted formal permission to speak with the Luton Town head coach
BBC
Kalvin Phillips: Manchester City midfielder 'very hopeful' of place in England's World Cup squad
Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips says he is "very hopeful" of being involved in England's World Cup squad after recovering from injury. Phillips, 26, had shoulder surgery in September which put his place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad in doubt. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Phillips will...
FOX Sports
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
ESPN
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results
Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
BBC
Calvert-Lewin's World Cup hopes look bleak
Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hopes of making England’s World Cup squad are in serious doubt after Everton boss Frank Lampard said he was unlikely to be fit for the Toffees' final game before the tournament. Calvert-Lewin was hoping his return to fitness after a knee injury at the start of...
FOX Sports
Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears
American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
‘More worry than excitement’: five Liverpool fans on FSG’s plans
After the owners hired two major banks to establish how much potential buyers would pay for the club, we ask supporters who, if anyone, they would like to see take over at Anfield
Manchester United Interested In Napoli Striker
Manchester United are reportedly said to be interested in a Nigerian international striker from Napoli.
BBC
Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support
Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. Jurgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. Speaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC
After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.
BBC
Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh
Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
SB Nation
A report from the meeting as the Sunderland hierarchy brings the fans up to date
After eighteen months as the majority shareholder of Sunderland AFC, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus made his first public appearance on Monday evening at a fan-attended question and answer session alongside sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, chief operating officer Steve Davison and non-executive director Dave Jones. There were many topics discussed, including the playoff...
BBC
Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change
Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves
Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
BBC
Lampard sees key night for young names
Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
Age before beauty: Berhalter tweaks USA’s World Cup squad around edges
Gregg Berhalter has made his first big tactical move of the World Cup – a reverse Landon. Remember the shocking 2014 squad, when Jurgen Klinsmann picked Aron Jóhannsson but not Landon Donovan? For 2022, the US men’s head coach suppressed his preference for youthful dynamism by picking old-timer and apparent international has-been Tim Ream rather than a younger option.
BBC
European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans
Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
Liverpool owner FSG tests water on value for a crown-jewel football brand
The tantalising prospect of buying a slice of one of the world’s few crown jewel football brands – just as prestige clubs get set to cash-in on a post‑pandemic commercial boom – has analysts speculating that Liverpool could be valued at as much as $7bn. Fenway...
