ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
ESPN

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl following string of poor results

Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday. The club are reported to have wanted to wait until after the World Cup break, but a string of poor results led them to act sooner. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more...
BBC

C﻿alvert-Lewin's World Cup hopes look bleak

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s hopes of making England’s World Cup squad are in serious doubt after Everton boss Frank Lampard said he was unlikely to be fit for the Toffees' final game before the tournament. Calvert-Lewin was hoping his return to fitness after a knee injury at the start of...
FOX Sports

Dest misses 3rd straight AC Milan match as US roster nears

American right back Sergiño Dest missed his third straight match for AC Milan on Tuesday night, a day before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his World Cup roster. Dest did not dress for Milan's Serie A match at Cremonese. The club said last week that Dest was bothered by adductor fatigue.
BBC

Lijnders promises Liverpool will 'pay back' fans for their support

Pep Lijnders says reports Liverpool is up for sale will not distract players as they begin their Carabao Cup defence. J﻿urgen Klopp's assistant has vowed to "pay back" fans for their support this season and sticking by the team in difficult spells. S﻿peaking before Wednesday's third-round tie against Derby...
SB Nation

Gut Feelings for Manchester City v Chelsea FC

After bowing out of last year’s League Cup in the fourth round, Manchester City are back to reclaim the trophy. Graham Potter and Chelsea FC represent the first obstacle on City’s journey back to Wembley. Our group of writers have their ideas about how the match might play out.
BBC

Sam Stone: Forward joins Salford Red Devils on two-year deal from Leigh

Salford Red Devils have brought in forward Sam Stone from Leigh Leopards on a two-year deal. The Australian-born second rower, 25, spent last season in the Championship, playing 28 times as Leigh were promoted to Super League. But he has made the short move to the AJ Bell Stadium from...
SB Nation

A report from the meeting as the Sunderland hierarchy brings the fans up to date

After eighteen months as the majority shareholder of Sunderland AFC, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus made his first public appearance on Monday evening at a fan-attended question and answer session alongside sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, chief operating officer Steve Davison and non-executive director Dave Jones. There were many topics discussed, including the playoff...
BBC

Rio Ferdinand pledges to use OBE for positive change

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand has said he feels a responsibility to foster "positive change" after receiving an OBE. The ex-Manchester United star was honoured for tackling social problems facing young people. Ferdinand has devoted much of his retirement from football to tackling racism and a lack of social...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brazil’s World Cup roster has nine forwards and old man Dani Alves

Brazil has released its roster for the 2022 World Cup, which includes 39-year-old defender Dani Alves and nine forwards. The Seleção are one of the tournament favorites, and the sheer quality of players both on and off the roster is testament to their strength. Nine forwards are included in a high-powered group including Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus and Antony, among others. But there was not room for the likes of longtime Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, as well as Atlético Madrid forward Matheus Cunha. In defense, Brazil brought along 38-year-old Thiago Silva and Dani Alves, with Roma’s Roger Ibañez and Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães missing out. Alves...
BBC

L﻿ampard sees key night for young names

Frank Lampard hopes to give a host of Everton’s youngsters the chance to experience first-team responsibility when they travel to Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. A number of Toffees players are due a rest, with four - James Tarkowski, Vitalii Mykolenko, Alex Iwobi...
The Guardian

Age before beauty: Berhalter tweaks USA’s World Cup squad around edges

Gregg Berhalter has made his first big tactical move of the World Cup – a reverse Landon. Remember the shocking 2014 squad, when Jurgen Klinsmann picked Aron Jóhannsson but not Landon Donovan? For 2022, the US men’s head coach suppressed his preference for youthful dynamism by picking old-timer and apparent international has-been Tim Ream rather than a younger option.
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy