ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

PSV Sporting Director Gives Permission For Cody Gakpo To Join Liverpool Over Manchester United

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16GECL_0j0xOjmF00

Cody Gakpo and Liverpool could be a match made in heaven according to PSV sporting director Marcel Brands.

Just two months away until the January transfer window and Liverpool are in desperate need of a freshening up.

A recent pick-up in form has somewhat saved a disastrous start to the season, but a couple of additions in the new year would help massively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSiZF_0j0xOjmF00

IMAGO / Revierfoto

After recent reports claiming that Jude Bellingham is a step closer to joining the Reds, having built a close relationship with the player, more additions look to be possible.

As well as clear issues in the midfield area, following the loss of three attackers and Roberto Firmino getting older, the forward line could do with a little bit of a mix-up.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Cody Gakpo and Jude Bellingham?

When it comes to transfers, although the club doesn’t make too many when they do they tend to require a player with bags of potential.

Along with Jude Bellingham , Cody Gakpo could be another promising star to be added to the Liverpool ranks.

IMAGO / Fotostand

PSV’s sporting director Marcel Brands, via Voetbal International , has given his good wishes for Cody Gakpo was to transfer to the Reds, stating that it would be a ‘good place’ for the talented winger.

'Would they be a good place to send Cody Gakpo? Yes.' PSV sporting director Marcel Brands on Liverpool

As well as comments made by the club's director, Dutch presenter Hans Kraay Jr., via ESPN , claimed that he has spoken to Pep Lijnders and it’s ‘absolutely’ convinced that Liverpool will move for Gakpo. Lijnders is said to have said Gakpo is the 'missing link'.

Are FSG finally giving the backing Jurgen Klopp needs or is it all just getting our hopes up?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Liverpool begins League Cup defense

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. Liverpool begins its League Cup title defense with a home game against third-tier Derby County while Manchester City hosts Chelsea in the marquee match of the third round. This is the round where teams playing in Europe this season enter the competition. Liverpool won both of the domestic cups last season, beating Chelsea in both finals. City had won the League Cup in six of the previous eight years. Erling Haaland returned from a foot injury by scoring City’s stoppage-time winner against Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday but is still not 100%, according to manager Pep Guardiola, so is a doubt for the Chelsea game. There are four more all-Premier League matches: Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham; Arsenal vs. Brighton; Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace; and Wolverhampton vs. Leeds.
The Independent

Chelsea patience tested after Graham Potter’s ‘step forward’ in defeat to Man City

In itself, it was an illustration of how the sheen has come off Graham Potter’s start at Chelsea that he described a 2-0 defeat as “a step forward”. Given how dismal Sunday’s loss to Arsenal was, he was correct within that context. Rewind 17 months, however, and a previous meeting of Chelsea and Manchester City ended with Thomas Tuchellifting the Champions League.Such comparisons may feel unfair: after all, Tuchel never faced City with as depleted a team as the one Potter took to the Etihad Stadium for a Carabao Cup tie. And yet Chelsea are a short-termist club defined...
FOX Sports

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

Birthplace: Wappingers Falls, N.Y. A tireless running, ball-winning defensive midfielder, Adams is perhaps the most irreplaceable player on the U.S. roster. Mature beyond his years, he’s a leader on and off the field. Adams has been in some of the best form of his young career this season with...
FOX Sports

Leverkusen wins Rhine derby to ease pressure on Xabi Alonso

BERLIN (AP) — Moussa Diaby scored again as Bayer Leverkusen came from behind to beat Cologne 2-1 in their Rhine derby on Wednesday, giving coach Xabi Alonso his second successive Bundesliga win. The French winger, who wasn’t included in Didier Deschamps’ 25-man squad for the World Cup, scored Leverkusen’s...
The Independent

England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to announce selection for Qatar 2022

Gareth Southgate will reveal his England squad for the World Cup at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only...
The Guardian

Age before beauty: Berhalter tweaks USA’s World Cup squad around edges

Gregg Berhalter has made his first big tactical move of the World Cup – a reverse Landon. Remember the shocking 2014 squad, when Jurgen Klinsmann picked Aron Jóhannsson but not Landon Donovan? For 2022, the US men’s head coach suppressed his preference for youthful dynamism by picking old-timer and apparent international has-been Tim Ream rather than a younger option.
BBC

European Super League: Uefa dismisses group looking at reviving breakaway competition plans

Uefa has angrily dismissed a group promoting a revamped Super League proposal, saying "the whole of European football opposes their greedy plan". BBC Sport has been told a three-man A22 Sports Management delegation received a "mauling" at the two-and-a-half-hour meeting with the game's most significant stakeholders in Switzerland on Tuesday.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy