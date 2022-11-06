Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Webster Firefighters Quickly Knock Down House FireQuiet Corner AlertsWebster, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Tufts Dems, Republicans, Democratic Socialists convene for ‘Triple Threat Debate’The Tufts Daily
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Tv20detroit.com
A Powerball winner after all! One person in California matched all 6 numbers
(WXYZ) — After a 10-plus hour delay, the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot has been drawn!. After three months since Powerball last produced a winner, a winning ticket has been sold, ending a streak of over 40 drawings without a winner. The jackpot for the early Tuesday drawing was worth...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan marijuana proposals: Majority receive approval, other communities say no
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Seven communities in Southeast Michigan will most likely be seeing more cannabis retailers pop up after Tuesday’s election where many communities voted in favor of marijuana proposals. Recreational marijuana was legalized in Michigan in 2018, but it's up to each town to determine whether it...
Tv20detroit.com
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXYZ) — As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue. For the last two decades, Kent County, home of Grand Rapids, had always voted for the Republican gubernatorial candidate. That is until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer turned it blue in 2018 and again in 2022.
Tv20detroit.com
Prop 3: See how metro Detroit counties voted on the proposal
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters are projected to have passed Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 2 passes in Michigan, expanding voter rights in the state
Michigan voters will soon have more rights in the state after they passed Proposal 2 during the 2022 Midterm Elections on Tuesday, the Associated Press projects. The proposal from Promote the Vote 2022 would make several changes to the Michigan Constitution to expand voter rights. As of 3:48 a.m. with...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 3 passes in Michigan, legalizing abortion, ABC News projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan voters will pass Proposal 3, legalizing abortion and reproductive rights in the state after the fall of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, ABC News projects. The proposal was one of the most-watched races across the country in a swing state like Michigan, and had money coming in from around the country for and against it.
Tv20detroit.com
Tudor Dixon says she called Whitmer to concede in Michigan governor's race
(WXYZ) — Tudor Dixon says she has called Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer to concede in the state's gubernatorial race. On Wednesday morning, Dixon released the following statement:. "I called Governor Whitmer this morning to concede and wish her well. Michigan’s future success rests not in elected officials or government,...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan adds 9,992 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 168 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 9,992 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,427 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Tv20detroit.com
After gubernatorial loss, what is Tudor Dixon's political future?
(WXYZ) — When Tudor Dixon took the stage Tuesday night, results were still trickling in. Although not in her favor, her supporters still felt optimistic. “She's getting huge crowds," said former state Rep. and current Plymouth Township Supervisor Kurt Heise. "As a former state Rep., I've never seen candidates for governor get crowds the way she has.”
Tv20detroit.com
Nessel reelected as Michigan's attorney general, DePerno concedes
NOVI, Mich. — Incumbent Dana Nessel has won her reelection bid for Michigan's attorney general. The Associated Press called the race shortly after her opponent, Matt DePerno, conceded Wednesday morning. DePerno released the following statement:. “Thank you to all the Michiganders who showed up to voice their frustrations with...
Tv20detroit.com
John James projected to win race for Michigan's 10th Congressional District
(WXYZ) — The Associated Press has projected that Republican John James will win the election to represent Michigan's 10th Congressional District. The official call comes after Democrat Carl Marlinga confirmed to 7 Action News that he had conceded to James. He said he offered his congratulations and had a...
Tv20detroit.com
Democrats now control MI Legislature & Governor's office. What does this mean for the state's future?
LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — To try to put how unique Michigan’s 2022 election is into perspective, let’s talk about Diet Coke. Diet Coke has been around long enough to be an iconic beverage. It first hit store shelves back in 1982. That is also the last time...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan Democrats flip House, Senate in 2022 midterm
(WXMI) — It was a historic night for Democrats on Election Day. They have flipped both chambers of the Michigan Legislature from Republican to Democrat, opening the doors for Dems to get a lot done over the next four years. Before this election, Michigan was one of 13 states...
Tv20detroit.com
Proposal 1 passes in Michigan, changing term limits for legislature, AP projects
(WXYZ) — Michigan’s legislators will now have new term limits and financial disclosure reports after voters passed Proposal 1 during the 2022 Midterm Elections, according to an Associated Press projection. The proposal amends Michigan's Constitution and changes how long legislators can serve in the State House or Senate.
Tv20detroit.com
How are communities stepping up security for poll workers & voters on Election Day?
(WXYZ) — False election fraud speculations have persisted following the 2020 presidential election, forcing city clerks across the state to tighten up their defenses. The State of Michigan gave $8 million to municipalities to make sure the election is safe & secure, but how was that money spent? We took a look.
Tv20detroit.com
Narcan trainings ramp up across metro Detroit amid opioid crisis
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fentanyl, the deadliest substance to ever hit our streets, is now found in the majority of street drugs. The power of it is so lethal, you no longer have to know somebody with a drug problem to encounter someone overdosing. Now, out of necessity,...
Tv20detroit.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(WXYZ) — Not all was lost for Michigan in the big Powerball excitement. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was reportedly sold in Mecosta County. According to the Michigan Lottery, the Michigan player matched five white balls drawn to win the $1 million prize. The ticket was reportedly bought at the Country Corner Supermarket on Buchanan Road in Stanwood, south of Big Rapids.
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon expected to make several stops across Michigan for a final voter push ahead of Election Day
(WXYZ) — In just over 24 hours, the election polls will open and Michiganders across the state will be casting their vote for who they want to lead the state for the next 4 years. This weekend, incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican nominee Tudor Dixon traveled across the...
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Total lunar eclipse visible from metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — Early Tuesday morning we got to see a total lunar eclipse in metro Detroit!. It started after 4 a.m. Tuesday when the partial lunar eclipse began, but the total eclipse lasted for nearly an hour and a half, starting at 5:16 a.m. and lasting until 6:41 a.m..
Tv20detroit.com
Whitmer, Dixon make final appeal to voters ahead of election
(WXYZ) — Michigan gubernatorial candidates Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon made last-minute appeals to undecided voters. Whitmer spoke in East Lansing Monday night. “We got about 26 hours, and now is that time to make your voices heard at the ballot box but also with...
