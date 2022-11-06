Powerball jackpot grows to record $1.9 billion as no tickets matched all winning numbers Saturday

Credits: David 'Dee' Delgado/Reuters

(CNN) — The Powerball jackpot has now grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. The next Powerball drawing is set for Monday.

Saturday’s estimated $1.6 billion draw had been the “world’s largest lotto prize ever offered,” Powerball said.

But unfortunately for ticket buyers, the odds of winning the massive prize remain long — just 1 in 292.2 million.

Having no winners Saturday would “tie the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner,” Powerball said. Saturday’s drawing at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee was Powerball’s 40th since the jackpot was last won August 3 by a ticket in Pennsylvania.

Saturday’s jackpot, which had a lump-sum option of an estimated $782.4 million “breaks the world record for the Largest National Lottery Jackpot in the Guinness World Records,” California Lottery tweeted ahead of the numbers dropping.

The Guinness World Records’ “Greatest jackpot in a national lottery” was set by Powerball in January 2016, when three tickets won a $1.586 billion jackpot.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.