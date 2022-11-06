ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

East Carolina stuffs Tulsa in four sets

By Chip Welch, ECU Sports Information
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbHAD_0j0xNJzG00

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina snapped a seven-match losing streak Sunday afternoon, defeating Tulsa 3-1 (25-19, 25-17, 22-25, 25-15) in an American Athletic Conference contest inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.

The Pirates (9-17, 4-10 AAC) notched just their third-ever victory over the Golden Hurricane (11-14, 4-9 AAC) and first since 2017. ECU also matched its overall win total from last season with six outings remaining in the campaign.

Angeles Alderete produced her eighth 20-kill effort of the season and third in the last four games with a match-high 22, adding 11 digs for her team-best 13th double-double while also hitting .362. She now has 402 kills for the year, putting her ninth on the program’s single-season top-10 list. Izzy Marinelli notched 14 kills of her own and finished with a .250 hitting percentage. Payton Evenstad enjoyed a solid performance as well, twirling a double-double of 23 assists and 13 digs. Defensively, Kenzie Beckham posted 19 digs while Carlia Northcross racked up six blocks.

Kayley Cassaday, the nation’s leader in attempts, recorded 15 kills on 61 swings with 10 errors to end up with a .082 hitting percentage for Tulsa.

East Carolina limited its miscues on the offensive end, piling up 57 kills on 128 attempts with 16 errors for a .320 hitting percentage. The Golden Hurricane fired at a .156 clip, committing 22 errors. Tulsa entered the day as the nation’s top squad in digs per set, but the Pirates were the far better team in the statistic, out-digging the Golden Hurricane 69-50. ECU also held a sizable advantage in total blocks by an 11.0 to 2.0 margin.

The Pirates got off to a bright start, leading 12-3 after a Julianna Askew ace. Tulsa fought back to draw within 19-14, but East Carolina scored four of the next five points to pull away. The second set was much of the same as ECU used an 8-3 run to end the stanza and take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

After the Golden Hurricane rallied for a set-three victory, the Pirates got off to a 9-6 lead in the fourth thanks to a kill by Alyssa Finister. With the score still tight at 11-9, East Carolina rattled off eight of the next nine points to establish an insurmountable advantage. ECU would score the final three points of the afternoon to seal the victory.

Up Next: It’s back to the road for East Carolina next weekend when the Pirates visit SMU and Memphis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

ECU travels to Cincinnati for key Friday night AAC game

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Following its bye week, East Carolina returns to action Friday night when it visits Cincinnati for a nationally-televised American Athletic Conference contest at Nippert Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. and the contest will air on ESPN2 with Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) handling the broadcast […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU women’s hoops adds three to 2022-23 class

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s basketball program signed three players to their 2022-23 recruiting class, head coach Kim McNeill announced Wednesday. “When putting a recruiting class together, the first goal is always to get great young ladies on and off the court,” said McNeill. “The second goal is to find players who can fit our defensive system. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

High school teammates set to continue volleyball career at LSU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The high school volleyball season is complete for J.H. Rose after falling in a five-set thriller to North Iredell last Saturday in the Class 3-A state final. However, the volleyball careers of Amelia Taft and Forbes Hall are not over. The two seniors will play beach volleyball at LSU, one of […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU holds on for season-opening win over Mercer

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Brandon Johnson scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds as East Carolina rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to defeat Mercer 77-75 on Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minges Coliseum. The win marked the first career victory for first-year head coach Michael Schwartz and extended the Pirates’ win streak […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates sign Cyr Malonga to national letter of intent

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Cyr Malonga, a 6-11 center from Pointe-Noire, Congo, has signed a National Letter of Intent to play basketball at East Carolina University in 2023-24 according to an announcement by head coach Michael Schwartz on Wednesday. Malonga came to the United States in 2020 and enrolled at Evangel Christian School in Louisville, Ky. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
ncwc.edu

NCWU Hosts Homecoming on New Turf Field, Gives Away Car to Student

ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – After originally being delayed due to Hurricane Ian, North Carolina Wesleyan University was excited to able to celebrate Homecoming this past Saturday, November 5, with kickoff at noon against Huntingdon College. This year, for the first time ever, Wesleyan’s Homecoming game was held on its new turf field at the Vernon T. Bradley, Jr. Stadium.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Man shot multiple times in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Pitt County town are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday. Ayden police said the man was shot just after noon on Old NC 11 South, just past Thad Little Road. Police said the man was found lying in the road with multiple gunshot wounds.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Episode 51: ‘9 On The Positive Side’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to the latest episode of “9 On The Positive Side.” This weekly 30-minute show puts the positive news front and center. You can find the show each Saturday at 7:30 a.m. on WNCT and Sunday at noon on CW. Click the above video to see the episode. You can read […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'Fireball' seen in NC skies was likely Virginia rocket launch

WRAL viewers in Wilmington and Greenville reported seeing a "fireball" in the skies early Monday morning. It likely wasn't a meteor they saw, but a rocket launch. The S.S. Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m., the same time multiple people in North Carolina reported seeing something unusual in the sky.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig festival

The N.C. Whirligig festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. Downtown Wilson celebrates 18th annual Whirligig …. The N.C. Whirligig festival celebrated its eighteenth year over the two-day event this past weekend. Election Day Distraction. WNCT spoke with ECU students today about distractions on midterm...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Nash County man’s pharmacy trip led to $100,000 Powerball win

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A tip from a Walmart employee convinced Michael Buck of Rocky Mount to try his luck in the record $2.04 billion Powerball drawing, resulting in a $100,000 prize. “The girl at the pharmacy told me they sold Powerball tickets at customer service,” Buck said. “I told her, ‘If I win I’ll […]
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University graduate students searched for clues to forgotten fishing remnants within the dark waters of Albemarle Sound. The two-day expedition included eight students and four instructors with the university’s Maritime Studies Program. The group used a shallow water skiff, towing a side...
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Hilton Garden Inn set to open in Uptown Greenville

At the location of Evans Street by Co-X Holding Properties, a Hilton Garden Inn hotel is being built and is expected to bring business, employment opportunities and tourism to the city. Paul Adkinson, co-founder of Co-X Holding Properties, the company that is building the hotel and future owner of the...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Wayne County woman celebrates major jackpot victory

RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058. At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 […]
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance wins reelection

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance has won another bid to lead the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. Dance, a Democrat, defeated Republican candidate Gary Weaver by a vote count of 29,900 to 24,072. In 2018, Dance made history as the first African American female sheriff...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir County Sheriff Ronnie Ingram loses bid for 3rd term

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County will soon have a new sheriff. Two-term Sheriff Ronnie Ingram, a Democrat, has lost to Republican Jackie Rogers. Rogers won by a vote count of 10,189 to 8,370. Ingram was a retired Kinston police officer when he was elected sheriff. Rogers is a...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

SBI investigating Jacksonville police officer involved in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police and the NC State Bureau of Investigation are working together in an officer-involved shooting incident that happened Tuesday evening. Jacksonville police reported officers saw a vehicle passing other vehicles in the center turn lane just before 5 p.m. Officers then saw the vehicle make a u-turn in front of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Portion of Highway 258 closed for maintenance

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A portion of Highway 258 will be closed for a week for maintenance. Workers will replace a drainage pipe on the highway about four miles south of Tyree Road. The closure will begin at 8:30 on Monday and end at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Drivers can...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

WNCT

36K+
Followers
25K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy