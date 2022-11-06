Seahawks Beat Cardinals 31-21 to Sweep Season Series: Live Game Log

The Seahawks continue their impressive 2022 campaign on the road against the division-rival Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Sunday. We've got all the in-game updates as they happen from kickoff to the final whistle.

The NFC West division-leading Seattle Seahawks travel south to the desert on Sunday to take on division cellar-dweller Arizona at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. The Seahawks currently lead their division at 5-3 while the Cardinals have disappointed fans and the rest of the NFL of late with a 3-5 record.

Seattle is fresh off a 27-13 win against the resurgent New York Giants in Week 8. Receiver Tyler Lockett seized an opportunity to make up for a dropped touchdown pass earlier in the game when he secured a 33-yard catch to the end zone that provided the decisive points in the win.

Seattle Quarterback Geno Smith is having a career year and has played himself into the discussion for league MVP. The former second-round pick out of West Virginia has completed 181 of 249 passes this season for 1,924 yards. More impressive is his 13 touchdowns to just three interceptions.

Smith has been able to avoid mistakes, play smart, and has played a big part in the team's success.

The Cardinals aided the Vikings in reaching their fifth-straight win last Sunday with a 34-26 loss in Minneapolis.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 326 yards and a season-high three touchdown passes but added two second-half interceptions that proved costly in the loss.

FIRST QUARTER: Seahawks 3, Cardinals 7

The Seahawks will receive the opening kick and start their drive at their own 35.

On 3rd and 10 Smith finds Noah Fant for a gain of 16 yards to keep Seattle's drive alive.

FIELD GOAL SEAHAWKS: Myers drills the 49-yard field goal to give Seattle a 3-0 lead with 10:50 left in the first quarter. The drive went 34 yards on 8 plays, taking 4:10 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 17.

On 3rd and 5 Murray escapes the Seattle pressure and scrambles for a gain of 21 yards for the first down.

TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS : Murray finds DeAndre Hopkins for the 22-yard touchdown. Prater's extra point attempt is good to give the Cardinals a 7-3 lead with 6:17 left in the first quarter. The drive went 83 yards on 9 plays, taking 4:33 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

The Seahawks quickly go three and out on their second offensive possession and will be forced to punt.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 20.

A high snap on 3rd down kills the Cardinals drive and will force them to punt the ball away.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 21.

On 3rd and 3 Smith hangs in there and delivers a strike to Fant over the middle for a gain of 12 yards and a first down.

SECOND QUARTER: Seahawks 10, Cardinals 7

The Seahawks pull out the double pass and Smith once again finds Fant for a gain of 18 yards.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS : Smith finds Metcalf for the 4-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to give Seattle a 10-7 lead with 11:59 left in the second quarter. The drive went 79 yards on 12 plays, taking 6:08 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 10.

Murray's pass is intercepted but the Seahawks are flagged for illegal contact which wipes it off the board.

The Seahawks defense buckles down and forces the Cardinals to move backwards following the penalty, forcing a punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at the Cardinals 44.

On 4th and 2 the Seahawks keep the offense on the field but they fail to convert and turn the ball over on downs.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 40.

Nothing going for the Cardinals on that drive as the Seahawks come up with a three and out.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 21.

Seattle can't overcome a holding call on 2nd down and will punt after going three and out.



The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 3.

Murray finds Rondale Moore for a gain of 18 yards as the Cardinals get it to the two-minute warning.

On 3rd and 14 Murray finds Eno Benjamin for a gain of 15 yards to keep Arizona's drive alive.

FUMBLE RECOVERY SEAHAWKS : Murray converts the first down but the Seahawks force the fumble and jump on it.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 23.

Smith finds Homer who takes it for 22 yards and moves the Seahawks closer to field goal range.

Smith and Lockett connect for a gain of 30 yards which will bring an end to the first half.

THIRD QUARTER: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 14

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 26.

The Seahawks defense comes out of the break and forces a three and out, and an Arizona punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 27.

Two sacks on second and third down push the Seahawks back and they will punt as a result.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 31.

The Seahawks defense forces the Cardinals backwards once more and the drive will end in an Arizona punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 40.

TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS : Smith's pass is intercepted by Collins and returned for the touchdown. Prater's extra point attempt is good to give the Cardinals a 14-10 lead with 9:18 left in the third quarter.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 12 Smith finds Lockett for a gain of 14 yards with an unnecessary roughness penalty tacking on an extra 15 yards.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS : Smith finds Lockett for the 9-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to give Seattle the 17-14 lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 13 plays, taking 6:35 off the clock.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 30.

FOURTH QUARTER: Seahawks 31, Cardinals 21

The Seahawks get to Murray for a huge sack on third down to force the Cardinals into another punt.

The Seahawks will start their drive at own 19.

Seattle is feeding Walker early on this drive as he churns forward for a first down.

On 3rd and 8 Smith keeps it himself and scrambles up the middle for a gain of 18 yards and a first down, followed by a 12-yard rush.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS : Walker gets the 1-yard touchdown run. Myers' extra point attempt is good to extend Seattle's lead to 24-14 with 7:32 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 81 yards on 13 plays, 6:46

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 25.

On 3rd and 5 Conner gets the carry and takes it for 14 yards to extend the drive for Arizona.

TOUCHDOWN CARDINALS : Murray finds Ertz for 6-yard touchdown. Prater's extra point attempt is good to cut Seattle's lead to 24-21 with 3:32 left in the fourth quarter. The drive went 75 yards on 14 plays, taking 4:00 off the clock.

The Seahawks will start their drive at their own 15.

Smith finds Fant who busts coverage and takes it 51 yards deep into Arizona territory.

TOUCHDOWN SEAHAWKS : Walker pounds his way in for the 5-yard touchdown. Myers' extra point attempt is good to extend Seattle's lead to 31-21 with 2:14 left in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals will start their drive at their own 26.

The Seahawks defense forces the turnover on downs and will kneel out the game on offense.

END OF GAME

