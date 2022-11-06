Commanders WR Dax Milne Scores 1st Career TD; Washington Takes 10-Point Lead

Taylor Heinicke and the Washington Commanders are rolling against the Minnesota Vikings. They hold a two-score lead in the fourth quarter.

The Washington Commanders are less than 15 minutes away from possibly winning their biggest game of the season, but it's already been a memorable day for wide receiver Dax Milne.

In the first play of the fourth quarter, quarterback Taylor Heinicke found Milne for his first career touchdown.

Milne, the last pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Brigham Young University, also known as "Mr. Irrelevant," has made his name relevant in today's game. Before today's game, he recorded just 14 catches for 114 yards in the first 21 games of his career.

The touchdown capped off a 10-play, 78-yard drive to put the Commanders up two scores against the Vikings. On the drive, Washington also got a big gain on 3rd-and-1 from third-string tight end Armani Rogers, who took the ball on a jet sweep for a 23-yard run, his longest of the season.

The unexpected contributors for Washington have turned the season around, and it's all led by Heinicke.

After the touchdown, Heinicke began receiving chants from the home crowd at FedEx Field.

If the Commanders can avoid a massive collapse in the fourth quarter, Washington will send its fans home happy with a fourth straight win.

The Commanders hold a 17-7 lead over the Vikings midway through the fourth quarter.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Commanders? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .