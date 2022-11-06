ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

coastreportonline.com

EDITORIAL: Coast Report endorses Park, Foley for OC Board of Supervisors

The Coast Report Editorial Board is endorsing Sunny Park and Katrina Foley for the Orange County Board of Supervisors in their respective district races. The Board of Supervisors is the executive governing body for Orange County. Its members serve for four-year terms and represent around 600,000 Californians per district. It functions through appointing members to boards, committees and commissions as well as having power over budgeting for transportation and public amenities.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Early Santa Ana election results show the anti-police candidates are losing

The early 2022 General Election results are in and the good news is that the anti-police candidates in Santa Ana are not faring well. Mayoral candidate Valerie Amezcua, who retired from the O.C. Probation Department, is comfortably leading in the mayoral race with over 40% of the vote. The anti-police mayoral candidate, Sal Tinajero, is currently way behind her in third place. Amezcua has almost 3,000 more votes than Tinajero. If Amezcua hangs on for the victory she will be Santa Ana’s first woman Mayor in its 153 year history, and also the first Latina to serve in that capacity.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

OC Election Results, Tue. 11/8, 8-11:30 p.m.

This post will go live at 7:59 p.m. on Election Night, and will quickly (after the first results show up fashionably late at 8:05 p.m.) be filled in with as many of tonight’s updates from the Registrar of Voters as will fit. Please bear in mind that these are the results for Orange County only, and that all statewide races and many Congressional and State Legislative races will have votes from other counties as well. We’ll have to get those totals from the Secretary of State’s office, and they may not come in all that quickly!
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

California Election Results | Los Angeles Mayor & L.A. County Sheriff

Track real-time election results in the races for Los Angeles Mayor, Los Angeles County Sheriff, and other municipal races. Refresh this page to ensure you are seeing the latest results. Tap here for full L.A. municipal election results, including the city council. The mayoral race pits developer Rick Caruso against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Live Los Angeles Mayor Election Results

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles will soon have a new mayor and it remains to be a tight race between Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso. The two candidates are nearly tied in the race; as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, Caruso had 51.2% of the votes while Bass had 48.8%. According to the LA County Registrar/Recorder, it could take up to two weeks for the race to be officially called.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California

The Latest On Election Results Across Southern California. A handful of races still hang in the balance heading into Wednesday morning after Election Day, including a tightly contested contest for Los Angeles’ next mayor and two races for LAUSD school board seats that could go either way. Today on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
anaheimobserver.com

Jabbar Saved Campaign Donor Planned Parenthood From Losing Contract With AUSHD

It’s Election Day in Anaheim and across the nation. The contest in Anaheim’s District 3 is between two candidates: Natalie Rubalcava and Al Jabbar. Although both are Democrats, they represent radically different strains of that party. Rubalcava comes from the moderate tradition that understands businesses and entrepreneurs are...
ANAHEIM, CA
HeySoCal

Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm

A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Live LA County Sheriff Election Results

Los Angeles County will soon find out who will be the next Sheriff. Will incumbent Alex Villanueva keep his seat as the LA County Sheriff? Or will we have a new Sheriff in town with retired Long Beach police chief Robert Luna?. The morning after Election Day, Luna held onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer

Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA

