Full Champions League draw: Liverpool and Real Madrid clash again in last-16
The Champions League draw also sees two English clubs with German opposition to contend with in the first knockout round of this season's competition. The Champions League draw for the last-16 of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with a repeat of the 2022 final between Liverpool and Real Madrid the standout tie.
Liverpool put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group
Premier League side Liverpool have been made available to purchase by FSG, the American consortium that owns them. Liverpool have been put up for sale by Fenway Sports Group (FSG), with a full sales presentation created to entice potential buyers. According to the Athletic, FSG are looking to sell a...
What soccer cleats does Neymar wear?
PSG and Brazil forward Neymar signed a megabucks sponsorship deal with Puma in 2020 – but which cleats does he wear?. PSG and Brazil forward Neymar has never had any qualms with rocking the boat. The playmaker famously ditched Barcelona for PSG, in order to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow, in 2017. He did a similar thing in 2020, switching from Nike to Puma.
Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl as Saints face relegation battle
Southampton have parted with boss Ralph Hasenhuttl with the club 18th in the Premier League, after just one win in the last nine games. Southampton have announced the sacking of their manager Ralph Hasenhuttl 14 games into the Premier League season. The news will come as little surprise to Saints...
Why FSG are looking to sell Liverpool now – key reasons and why it makes sense for them
It was news that arrived completely out of the blue, shortly after Monday’s Champions League draw; Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group were open to selling the club. While FSG’s public statement in response to the reporter who first broke the news, David Ornstein of The Athletic, doesn’t outright say as much, effectively, the most successful club in English football history is ‘for sale.’
David De Gea sets new record of playing most minutes Premier League history
The Spanish goalkeeper overtook Ben Foster at the top of the standings after playing against Aston Villa on Sunday. In the 19th minute of Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Aston Villa on Sunday, David De Gea set a new Premier League record - and this time, it wasn't to do with the amount of saves he had made in a match, or how many one-on-ones in a game he managed to stop the attacker from scoring in.
Arsenal report: Gunners to sign Brazilian starlet, as Palmeiras have already found his replacement
Arsenal are so close to signing one Palmeiras star that the Brazilian outfit have already lined up his replacement. Coach Abel Ferreira is said to be so resigned to losing 21-year-old midfielder Danilo that he's already lined up Wallace of Udinese to return to Brazil. Arsenal have been linked with Danilo since January of this year but are yet to make a move.
Senegal report: Sadio Mane reportedly ruled out of World Cup 2022 through tendon injury
Sadio Mane suffered a knee injury during Bayern Munich's 6-1 demolition of Werder Bremen on Tuesday night, and now reports are emerging that he will miss World Cup 2022 because of the knock he sustained. Mane went down injured 20 minutes into the match due to an innocuous-looking challenge, and...
Liverpool report: Reds to land Marcos Llorente at cut-price deal
Liverpool can sign Atletico Madrid star Marcos Llorente for a great price, given that the La Liga side need to raise capital. Liverpool could make a move for Marcos Llorente of Atletico Madrid to strengthen their midfield. Despite having Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain,...
What football boots does Cristiano Ronaldo wear?
Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has a lifetime contract with Nike worth a reported one billion dollars – but which range does he wear?. Cristiano Ronaldo has been a Nike athlete since bursting onto the global stage with Manchester United in 2003. These days, he's so cherished by the brand, he recently signed a lifetime deal worth a reported $100m.
Full Europa League draw: Manchester United face Barcelona in play-off round
The Europa League has thrown up a bunch of exciting fixtures between heavyweight clubs just looking to progress to the last-16 of the tournament. The Europa League draw for the play-off round of the 2022/23 tournament has been confirmed, with Manchester United set to face Barcelona in the standout tie of the round.
Playing against peak Diego Maradona proved to Lothar Matthaus that he had the credentials for the highest level
For most players, coming up against Diego Maradona in his prime would have signalled the end of any aspirations they may have of one day becoming the greatest player in the world. After all, the diminutive Argentine would regularly humiliate his opponents with skill and guile. However, for Lothar Matthaus,...
"It was a bad choice" – Sepp Blatter admits awarding the World Cup to Qatar was a mistake
The former FIFA president has accepted personal responsibility for the decision to give World Cup hosting rights to Qatar. The former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has labelled the decision to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar a "mistake", and accepted personal responsibility for the outcome of the nation's 2010 bid.
Age before beauty: Berhalter tweaks USA’s World Cup squad around edges
Gregg Berhalter has made his first big tactical move of the World Cup – a reverse Landon. Remember the shocking 2014 squad, when Jurgen Klinsmann picked Aron Jóhannsson but not Landon Donovan? For 2022, the US men’s head coach suppressed his preference for youthful dynamism by picking old-timer and apparent international has-been Tim Ream rather than a younger option.
Ranked! All-time World Cup top scorers – and who could join the list at World Cup 2022
The list of the all-time World Cup top scorers contains some of the greatest goalscorers ever to play the game. The feeling of scoring a goal at any level is indescribable. That euphoria is magnified beyond belief when the eyes of the world are watching. Adidas Germany 2022 World Cup...
Liverpool report: FSG to sign Jude Bellingham for £87m ahead of Real Madrid, as parting gift before club sale
Liverpool have edged ahead of Real Madrid in the race for Jude Bellingham – despite FSG's intentions to sell the Reds. Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are set to land Jude Bellingham ahead of Real Madrid. FSG have confirmed that they are looking for new investors, having been in...
Best Nike soccer cleats: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe
Here are the best Nike soccer cleats currently on the market, with some of the world's biggest stars sporting the Swoosh. If you want the best Nike soccer cleats or fancy emulating heroes including CR7, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane, you'll want to take a gander at these beauties. Having...
‘He has such a significant presence’: South Koreans sweat on Son’s fitness
Just as the English public became wearily familiar with the bone structures of the foot with metatarsal injuries to David Beckham before the 2002 World Cup and Wayne Rooney four years later, South Korean fans are learning all about facial fractures and eye sockets. Diagrams, X-rays and reports of how long it took other players with similar injuries to return are the order of the day as Son Heung-min recovers from surgery after his head collided with the shoulder of Marseille’s Chancel Mbemba while in action for Tottenham in the Champions League last week.
England World Cup squad LIVE: Gareth Southgate to announce selection for Qatar 2022
Gareth Southgate will reveal his England squad for the World Cup at St George’s Park today at 2pm, bringing months of speculation over his selection to an end.The likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Pickford can all be certain of their places but others face an anxious wait to find out if they will travel to Qatar next week and be in contention to play in the opening game against Iran on 21 November.The England manager has difficult decisions to make in several areas of the pitch, as well as judgement calls on players who are only...
Canada coach John Herdman recounts unconventional pathway to management ahead of World Cup 2022
Canada's manager for World Cup 2022, John Herdman – from Country Durham – wasn’t formerly a professional footballer and got into coaching while studying at Northumbria University, helping out in Sunderland's youth system. In March 2022, after confirming Canada's men's team would finish first in CONCACAF qualifying...
