Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Introduces a New Bride, Mikasa
Attack on Titan's anime will be returning soon to round out the final episodes of its run overall, and one awesome cosplay has imagined a very happy ending for Mikasa Ackerman as she preps for her wedding day! The fourth and final season of the series has been spread out over the last couple of years as fans had seen not only an entirely different region introduced as a major enemy, but this was flipped on its head anyway when it was revealed that Eren Yeager was the real foe all along. But caught in the middle of all of this turmoil has been Mikasa as she struggles to wrap her head around it all.
ComicBook
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Calls Out Criticism of Show's Controversial Scenes
HBO had finally released all the episodes of their first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and it definitely was a big hit for the network. The series focuses on the time 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, with it showing us the history of house Targaryen. House of the Dragon season one leads us to the big war between two factions of the Targaryen dynasty that are both claiming the right to the iron throne. As with all things in the Game of Thrones universe, the new series is pretty gory and features a pretty gruesome childbirth scene in the finale. Emma D'Arcy recently had a chat with GQ, where she called out the criticism of some of the show's controversial scenes.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty: Will Season 6 Bring Back Mr. Nimbus?
Rick and Morty is getting ready to come back to Adult Swim with the final episodes of Season 6, and the trailer for the series' big comeback just might have dropped a major hint that Mr. Nimbus will be coming back to the series too! The fifth season kicked off with a huge new introduction to the series with Mr. Nimbus, who proclaimed that he was Rick's rival. The episode then made such an impact that there has been a question over whether the character would return, and Season 6 presents the best opportunity to potentially do just that.
ComicBook
Disney+'s The Spiderwick Chronicles Adds Chucky, The Baby-Sitters Club Stars
Disney+'s reboot of The Spiderwick Chronicles has found its latest cast members. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Momona Tamada (The Baby-Sitters Club, The Boys) and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Chucky, Coat Of Many Colors) have joined the upcoming live-action series in heavily-recurring roles. While there is not a release date attached to the series, fans of Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black's book series of the same name are definitely excited to see the series' ensemble cast take shape.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover
Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
ComicBook
Daredevil Almost Appeared in the Ms. Marvel Finale
Daredevil really is the busiest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The character has appeared in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law within the past year and will get his own 18-episode series on Disney+ before too long at all. In addition to leading Daredevil: Born Again, the fan-favorite character nearly appeared in Ms. Marvel in a way one can only within the Marvel Cinematic Universe can.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Unveils Official Super Saiyan 4 Suit
Dragon Ball has plenty of transformation under its belt these days, but of course, some are more popular than others. We all know the Super Saiyan form is iconic, and as of late, Dragon Ball has bolstered Ultra Instinct as one of Goku's go-to forms. And now, it seems Super Saiyan 4 is stepping into the spotlight with an official costume.
ComicBook
The Santa Clause Stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd Reunite
To quote Judy the Elf: "Seeing isn't believing. Believing is seeing." But you have to see to believe the photos reuniting The Santa Clause trilogy stars Tim Allen and Eric Lloyd, who walked the snowy-white carpet at Sunday's world premiere of The Santa Clauses. The new limited series, streaming with a two-episode premiere November 16th on Disney+, is the sequel to the trilogy about Scott Calvin (Allen) and son Charlie's (Lloyd) "family business": bringing Christmas presents to the world as Santa Claus. Allen and Lloyd starred together in the hit holiday movie trilogy, which began with 1994's The Santa Clause and was followed by 2002's The Santa Clause 2 and 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.
ComicBook
Halo Behind-the-Scenes Video Highlights Creation of Weapon and Vehicle Props (Exclusive)
One of the best aspects of 2022's Halo TV series was the realistic props that were created for the show. While Halo used a fair amount of CGI in some of its bigger action sequences, the Paramount+ series also contained a number of realistic weapons and vehicles that greatly resembled what has been seen in various Halo games over the years. Now, a new video courtesy of CBS from the upcoming Blu-Ray and DVD release of Season 1 of Halo has shed more light on what this creation process was like.
ComicBook
Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Celebrates Hisoka's Big Comeback
Hunter x Hunter has finally come back to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with new chapters following the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and one awesome cosplay is celebrating Hisoka's comeback to the franchise in an awesome way! Yoshihiro Togashi ended a nearly four year long hiatus with new chapters hitting for the last couple of weeks, and that means we have finally gotten to see the next steps of the Succession Contest arc. As the series continues, one of the big highlights has been Hisoka's return to the main events of the action.
ComicBook
DC Just Gave a Fan-Favorite Antihero a Sidekick
Legacy is one of those things that superhero comics have played with again and again, branching out the histories and mantles of characters new and old. DC, in particular, has deployed that tactic multiple times over — and it looks like the new run of Batman Incorporated is the latest to join the list. The new series, which itself escalates the very specific squad of Bat-related characters into a new era, ended its most recent issue with a previously-unprecedented sidekick in a major character's history. Spoilers for Batman Incorporated #2 from Ed Brisson, John Timms, Rex Lokus, and Clayton Cowles below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Congo Star Ernie Hudson Reveals If He's Down for a Sequel
While Congo might have attempted to follow the footsteps of Jurassic Park, as it was a big-budget spectacle that adapted a novel from Michael Crichton, the film didn't ignite the same franchise buzz as the dinosaur-centered storyline, though star Ernie Hudson is open to reprising his role of Monroe Kelly. Despite Congo being a relatively successful financial endeavor, it didn't earn the critical praise quite like the Steven Spielberg-directed Jurassic Park, and with the narrative of Congo being so specific, the entire concept might not be able to be continued or repeated as organically as the Jurassic series.
ComicBook
Star Ocean: The Divine Force's Legendary Character Designer Akiman Discusses His Storied Career
Akira Yasuda, better known by the name Akiman, is a legendary character designer in the video games industry. For years, he worked at Capcom and helped create the iconic characters featured in the Street Fighter series. Akiman also worked on Capcom's Marvel fighting games, including X-Men: Children of the Atom, Marvel Super Heroes, and X-Men vs. Street Fighter, where he put his distinct spin on Wolverine and other iconic Marvel superheroes. His work has expanded into anime, including the Gundam franchise and Code Geass. After coming to the United States to work on Red Dead Revolver, Akiman returned to Japan and left Capcom.
ComicBook
Robert Downey Jr. HBO Series The Sympathizer Confirms Cast
HBO's The Sympathizer has officially found its ensemble cast. On Wednesday, the premium cable channel announced the main cast for the upcoming satirical drama series, which will feature former Marvel Cinematic Universe star Robert Downey Jr. in multiple supporting roles. The casting process involved a worldwide open casting call and an extensive search across the United States, Canada, UK, Europe, Australia, and Vietnam. The series will be led by Cowboy Bebop's Hoa Xunude, who will portray the Captain, a spy for North Vietnam embedded in the refugee community in Los Angeles. Caught between his conflicting loyalties, he'll ultimately have to decide what it means to sympathize.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Launch: PS5 Bundles and Special Editions In Stock
God of War Ragnarök, Sony and Santa Monica Studio's sequel to the 2018 masterpiece God of War launches on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 today, November 9, 2022. The God of War Ragnarok PS5 console bundle as well as special editions of the game and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller have been made available for the launch at several retailers. A breakdown of the items and bonuses included with each God of War Ragnarök release can be found right here.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Star Lewis Tan Breaks Silence on "Insane" Sequel Movie (Exclusive)
In addition to the global success of its video game franchise, Mortal Kombat is finally starting to thrive in the modern movie world. New Line Cinema's live-action reboot of the franchise debuted in the spring of 2021, and quickly became one of the most successful films from Warner Bros.' "Project Popcorn" experiment of simultaneously releasing movies in theaters and on HBO Max. As fans of the games know, Mortal Kombat definitely did not adapt all of its source material in a single sitting, with a sequel officially in the works. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the recent BoxLunch Holiday Gala Benefitting Feeding America, Cole Young actor Lewis Tan teased how work is going on the sequel amid the recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger, and teased that he's been "training [his] ass off" for the new film.
TV tonight: Emily Blunt’s bloody, beautiful western The English lands at last
This sweeping drama by Hugo Blick sees a vengeful English aristocrat hunt down her son’s killer in the Old West. Plus: the boisterous football fans who’ve formed a choir
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Acolyte Official Story Details Revealed
Ever since the TV series Star Wars: The Acolyte was announced, various rumors and reports have teased what type of story the adventure could explore, with today seeing the reveal of more storyline specifics for the adventure. The upcoming series is one of the more exciting projects being developed by Lucasfilm, as it not only will introduce audiences to entirely new characters, but will also be the first live-action project to unfold at the time of The High Republic. Given how many expansions of the Skywalker Saga have unfolded in somewhat familiar timelines, Star Wars: The Acolyte is heading into uncharted territory for the live-action saga.
ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
Comments / 0