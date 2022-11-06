Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
montanarightnow.com
Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect
BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
montanarightnow.com
Winter storm causing dangerous road conditions along HWY 200
LINCOLN, Mont. - "Be careful if traveling 200. Wind is horrible and it's snowing . Turn you lights on too. Almost rear-ended a truck that pulled out in front of me on the highway and did 10 mph while I was going 60. Couldn't see him. No taillights, nothing. Take extra time to get where your going. Use MDT 511 app to check conditions where you're going. And don't pull out in front of people unless you have plenty of room. Visibility is zero out there on the highways."
Above average numbers at west-central Montana hunter check stations
FWP states hunter check stations in west-central Montana are reporting elk and deer harvests up from last year and the five-year average.
KULR8
'Ripped it in half:' Chicken coop blew through RV in Helena, leaving woman looking for another place to live
HELENA, Mont. - A Helena woman is looking for another place to live after strong winds blew a chicken coop through the RV she was living in. Fortunately, no one was home at the time. "I had just got off work," Jessica D'Arcy said. "I worked a night shift. I'm...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
montanarightnow.com
Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball
HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
newsfromthestates.com
Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms
The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
