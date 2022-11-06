ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Helena, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Butte law enforcement seeking info on garage break-in suspect

BUTTE, Mont. - Butte Law enforcement is seeking information on one of several recently reported garage break-ins in Uptown Butte after recovering a baseball cap, reportedly worn by one suspect, at the scene. A Facebook post from Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department said they are investigating several reports of garage...
BUTTE, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter storm causing dangerous road conditions along HWY 200

LINCOLN, Mont. - "Be careful if traveling 200. Wind is horrible and it's snowing . Turn you lights on too. Almost rear-ended a truck that pulled out in front of me on the highway and did 10 mph while I was going 60. Couldn't see him. No taillights, nothing. Take extra time to get where your going. Use MDT 511 app to check conditions where you're going. And don't pull out in front of people unless you have plenty of room. Visibility is zero out there on the highways."
LINCOLN, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena Capital's Nyeala Herndon signs with University of Montana softball

HELENA — Christmas is right around the corner and the Herndon household will likely use it as an opportunity to stock up on University of Montana gear. Nyeala Herndon, Helena Capital’s All-State pitcher and reigning Western AA Defensive Player of the Year, signed Wednesday to continue her softball career with the Griz.
HELENA, MT
newsfromthestates.com

Two top DOJ employees resign, office confirms

The Scott Hart Building in Helena where the Department of Justice's IT division and Motor Vehicle Division are located (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). Two top officials in Attorney General Austin Knudsen’s office resigned, KTVH reported earlier this week and Knudsen’s office confirmed. Chief Deputy...
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy