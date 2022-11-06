Read full article on original website
Court appearance Tuesday for man accused of flashing gun in a road rage incident
(Willmar MN-) A court hearing takes place in Willmar November 8th for a suspect in a road rage incident in which a handgun was brandished. 26-year-old Gabrielle McMahon of Lexington Texas is charged with fleeing police, possession of stolen property and felon in possession of a firearm. Police say he was driving a stolen vehicle and brandished a stolen handgun in a road rage incident in the Montevideo area July 16th. He was arrested after crashing the vehicle on the 1st Street Bridge on the south side of Willmar.
Pierz Man Charged With Assault Following Sartell Shooting
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Pierz man has been charged after allegedly shooting another man in the stomach over the weekend. Thirty-three-year-old Michael Onelove has been charged with one count of 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a gun while under the influence of alcohol and child endangerment.
One Person Arrested After Shooting Saturday Night in Sartell
(KNSI) — One person is in custody after a shooting Saturday night in Sartell. According to police, they were called just after 11:00 to the 1900 block of Cypress Circle for a victim with a gunshot wound to the stomach. The suspect fled the scene, but police received information about a vehicle connected to the shooting. Waite Park police found the car a short time later and arrested the 33-year-old driver without incident.
Clearwater Man Dies in Friday Morning Traffic Crash in Stearns County
A local man died in a rollover traffic crash near Clearwater early Friday morning. Stearns County Sheriff’s Department officials report the crash happened around 7:40 AM on Stearns County Road 44, west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township. The vehicle was believed to have hit a driveway approach...
Hit and Run, Police Chase On Interstate 94
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Interstate 94 near Alexandria was shut down for a brief period Monday morning because of a police chase. State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says after a hit-and-run crash involving a stolen vehicle on eastbound Interstate 94 near Ashby, troopers and other law enforcement chased the vehicle and used stop sticks to end the pursuit.
Appleton man who was injured in crash last month dies of injuries
(Fairfax MN-) An Appleton man who was seriously injured in an SUV-semi crash in Renville County last month has died of his injuries. 70-year-old Harry McCroy suffered life threatening injuries when his SUV and the semi collided at the intersection of Highways 4 and 19 in Fairfax October 18th. McCroy was southbound on 4 and the semi was westbound on 19. McCroy was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital in the Twin Cities, where he passed away on Friday.
Man pinned beneath vehicle in Stearns Co. crash dies
LYNDEN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday morning.The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township.Investigators on the scene said that the vehicle, a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe, was resting on its side in a ditch, and the driver was pinned underneath. He was pronounced dead on the scene. He was not believed to have been wearing a seat belt.On Monday, he was identified as 34-year-old Christopher Gutknecht, of Albany.Police say the section of road where the crash happened is between two sharp curves.The crash remains under investigation.
Sheriff: Man Drowns In Sauk River
(KNSI) – A Cold Spring man drowned after trying to get a boat lift cover that had blown into the Sauk River. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Lee Ellwein went into the water around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon. A 911 caller reported a man was about 30 to 40 feet from the shore off County Road 49 in Wakefield Township. The Cold Spring Fire Department used a rescue boat and found Ellwein. Deputies say he was underwater for 15 to 20 minutes before first responders got to him.
Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12 in Meeker County
LITCHFIELD, Minn. -- A young man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car late Friday night on Highway 12.Police say a car was traveling westbound on Highway 12 approaching South Gorman Avenue when it struck the 21-year-old pedestrian shortly before 10:30 p.m.The crash report says alcohol was involved for the pedestrian but not the driver.
Man arrested after chase in Redwood County
Morgan MN-) Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Redwood County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen near the 39000 block of County Road 24. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed and ended up driving through a field where the vehicle got stuck. The driver then fled on foot into the field. After searching the field, officers on scene located an adult male who was then taken into custody. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Redwood Falls Police Department, the Morgan Police Department, the Lower Sioux Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.
Pedestrian seriously injured in Litchfield
(Litchfield MN-) A Litchfield man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car in Litchfield Friday night. The state patrol says at 10:27 p.m. Friday 21-year-old Jordan Peterson was struck by a car traveling westbound on Highway 12, approaching Gorman Avenue. Peterson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with life threatening injuries, and police say alcohol was a factor on Peterson's part. The car driver, 33-year-old April Carriveau of Litchfield was not hurt.
Man Drowns in Central Minnesota River
Cold Spring man drowns attempting to recover boat lift cover in Sauk River
A Cold Spring man drowned Sunday afternoon after he tried to recover a boat lift cover that blew into the Sauk River, according to authorities. Authorities identified the man as 69-year-old Lee Ellwein. According to the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, multiple agencies responded around 1:50 p.m. to a report of...
70-year-old man dies from injuries sustained in October crash
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man who was in a crash with a semi in October has died from his injuries.Harry McCroy was in a crash on the morning of Oct. 18 at the intersection of Highway 4 and Highway 19 in Renville County. According to the state patrol, he was driving south on Highway 4 when he collided with the semi, which was driving west on Highway 19.He suffered life-threatening injuries at the scene and died in the hospital on Friday.The driver of the semi had non-life threatening injuries.
Tollefson unseats Holien in Kandiyohi County Sheriff's race, Anderson beats Larson in District 3
(Willmar MN-) Eric Tollefson unseated incumbent Eric Holein for Kandiyohi County Sheriff Tuesday, 12192 to 5525. Dale Anderson defeated Kim Larson for Kandiyohi County District 3 Commissioner, 2227 to 1809.
AlDean Petersen
AlDean Fred Petersen, 61, of Prinsburg, died Monday, November 7th at St. Cloud Hospital. His memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 15th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar with a visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Terrace Lawn Memorial Gardens in Montevideo. www.hafh.org.
Man falls asleep at the wheel, shears off light pole in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) An Olivia man escaped injury after falling asleep and hitting two light poles in Willmar. Police say early Thursday morning 19-year-old Jacob Haney was traveling southbound on Highway 71 near Ella Avenue when he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up as he was traveling in the median. Haney struck two light poles, knocking one over, but was not injured.
Tillie Hauge
Tillie G. Hauge, 93, of Willmar, died Sunday, November 6th at Prairie Senior Cottages in Willmar. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Friday, November 11th at East Norway Lake Lutheran Church, rural New London with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8:00 pm, Thursday, November 10th at the church and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. www.hafh.org.
Doug Reese defeats Steve Peppin for Mayor of Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Former Willmar City Council Member and Kandiyohi County Commissioner Doug Reese has defeated Willmar Businessman Steve Peppin in the Willmar Mayor's Race. The final vote was 4623 to 1474, or 75% to 24%. Peppin gave this concession address:. One of the greatest things in the greatest nation in...
Musician killed in crash with accused drunk driver
(Hudson, WI) -- An Alexandria woman is charged with drunk driving and reckless endangerment connected to a crash that killed a Twin Cities musician. 31-year-old Amber Lea Pospisil is accused of drinking vodka while driving the wrong way on I-94 near Hudson Wisconsin. Mark Filbrandt, 54 of Robbinsdale was lead guitarist of the group "Gorrified" and was leaving a performance in Wisconsin when Pospisil's car hit his SUV head-on early Sunday morning. Pospisil was serving three years' probation for a previous drunk-driving incident. She was reportedly driving home after a wedding in Wisconsin at the time of the crash.
